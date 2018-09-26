The ones that didn't get away

My grandson's proud moment with his little puffer fish.

THANK YOU to all our Facebook friends who sent in photos of their latest fishing pics.

Our favourite posts were Ron Turner's 'Whopper!', Andrea Inglis' 'Grandson's proud moment with puffer fish' and Nielo Fenn's 'Local dam, local bass'.

These three along with Mandi Powell's and Steph Maree Squires's pics will appear in Thursday's paper.

Whopper! Ron Turner

Just a baby tarpon. Travis Wells

Weekend catch. Steph Maree Squires

Local dam, local bass. Nielo Fenn

Thailand. Joe Kalemba

Not my best or my worst. Just first pic that popped up in my many fish photos. Mandi Powell