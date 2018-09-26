Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
My grandson's proud moment with his little puffer fish.
My grandson's proud moment with his little puffer fish. Andrea Inglis
Fishing

The ones that didn't get away

Greg Osborn
by
26th Sep 2018 4:00 PM

THANK YOU to all our Facebook friends who sent in photos of their latest fishing pics.

Our favourite posts were Ron Turner's 'Whopper!', Andrea Inglis' 'Grandson's proud moment with puffer fish' and Nielo Fenn's 'Local dam, local bass'.

These three along with Mandi Powell's and Steph Maree Squires's pics will appear in Thursday's paper.

You can see more of our readers' photos here or at facebook.com/thequeenslandtimes or go to qt.com.au/photos/

Did you know you can also submit photos or stories for publication in The QT's website? Go to qt.com.au/yourstory/ and click "submit your story".

 

Whopper!
Whopper! Ron Turner

 

Just a baby tarpon.
Just a baby tarpon. Travis Wells

 

Weekend catch.
Weekend catch. Steph Maree Squires

 

Local dam, local bass.
Local dam, local bass. Nielo Fenn

 

Thailand.
Thailand. Joe Kalemba

 

Not my best or my worst. Just first pic that popped up in my many fish photos.
Not my best or my worst. Just first pic that popped up in my many fish photos. Mandi Powell

 

Good day out at Frazer for whiting.
Good day out at Frazer for whiting. Jas Presto
fishing ipswich fishing ipswich photos readers photos
Ipswich Queensland Times

Top Stories

    SEQ STORM: BoM latest on weather warning

    SEQ STORM: BoM latest on weather warning

    Weather A 70 km/h wind gust was recorded at Beaudesert at 5pm.

    • 26th Sep 2018 5:24 PM
    Heartbreaking photos of wallaby stuck in mud

    premium_icon Heartbreaking photos of wallaby stuck in mud

    News Firefighters, RSPCA called to building site

    Big change to recycling and goodbye to single-use plastic

    Big change to recycling and goodbye to single-use plastic

    News New label launches to clear up recycling confusion

    Warning after 'child abduction' blows up on social media

    Warning after 'child abduction' blows up on social media

    Breaking Police caution after no evidence supports 'child abduction' reports

    Local Partners