HOT HERITAGE: This historic house at 8 Waghorn Street at Woodend, listed for sale, is an example of the kind of property in constant high demand in Ipswich. David Nielsen

THERE'S one type of house that's always in demand in Ipswich: rare heritage homes.

Since the property at 8 Waghorn St hit the market on Monday, the listing on realestate.com.au has been viewed 3215 times.

According to the National Trust, the house was thought to be designed by the noted Ipswich architect George Brockwell Gill in 1914, commissioned by former mayor Frederick Golbey.

It has been lovingly restored over the years by various owners but the heritage features remain.

The five bedroom, three bathroom wooden Queenslander has huge long verandas, a library and a stunning master bedroom.

On Saturday morning, the home - known as Pen Y Llechwedd - will be open for inspection for the first time.

Selling agent Trent Quinn with iThink Property said he would be disappointed if at least 50 different groups of people didn't turn up to take a look.

"When people think of Ipswich, one of the things they tend to associate with real estate is character homes on big blocks," Mr Quinn said.

"Whether people are looking to move to Ipswich, or move up the property ladder, there is high demand.

"When those character homes hit the market they are always well received."

Mr Quinn can't provide a price estimate for the Waghorn St home, however, houses around it have recently sold for between $700,000 to $900,000.

Last week, a house on the same street sold for $1million.

This house isn't listed with an asking price but it does come with some unique features.

Mr Quinn said would-be buyers will need to do their own research on pricing.

"Properties like this seldom hit the market," he said.

There's another spectacular heritage Ipswich home up for grabs right now - Booval House.

It went to auction in August but the magnificent Georgian mansion is yet to sell.

Booval House came on the market after a $1 million makeover restored the 1800s farmstead and former Nun Convent to glory.

Booval house was built between 1857 and 1859 as the farm homestead for the Faircloth family.

The six-bedroom home is listed for $1.69 million.