Commercial Development Manager for Springfield City Group, Sean Ranchigoda at the perfect site for a dry cleaner in Springfield.
Business

With 35,000 potential customers, this business will clean up

by Carly Morrissey
23rd Apr 2018 4:00 PM

THERE'S a business opportunity right under your nose.

Springfield seems to have just about everything you could dream of when it comes to services, except for a dry cleaner.

Commercial Development Manager for Springfield City Group, Sean Ranchigoda, said he's not sure why with Springfield's growing population there isn't one.

"We even spoke to the dry cleaners association," he said.

Imagine being the only dry cleaner to more than 35,000 people.

Mr Ranchigoda even has a great location available for someone to start a dry cleaning service on Augusta Parkway.

The space is within a hub housing McDonalds and other fast food outlets, with easy access and close to the train station and new apartments soon to start construction.

"Springfield has everything else except one small but important thing," Mr Ranchigoda said.

If you are interested in starting a dry cleaning business in Springfield contact Mr Ranchigoda on 3819 9976.

    Local Partners