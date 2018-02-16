Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
News

The nurses helping patients connect with the care they need

NEW FACES: Nurse Navigators Coral Niesler, Karina Charles, Ana Matthews, Blessing Makoni, Gail Rogers, Agnes Maskalans, Holly Kennedy, Liz Milroy, Kay Dean with Nursing Director - Workforce, Nursing and Midwifery Juliet Graham and Executive Director Nursing and Midwifery Dr Robyn Henderson.
NEW FACES: Nurse Navigators Coral Niesler, Karina Charles, Ana Matthews, Blessing Makoni, Gail Rogers, Agnes Maskalans, Holly Kennedy, Liz Milroy, Kay Dean with Nursing Director - Workforce, Nursing and Midwifery Juliet Graham and Executive Director Nursing and Midwifery Dr Robyn Henderson.

THEY are the nurses who help connect patients to the care they need and West Moreton Health has just recruited more of them.

Nurse Navigators Gail Rogers, Ana Matthews, Blessing Makoni and Coral Niesler have started work with West Moreton Health.

Executive Director Nursing and Midwifery Services Dr Robyn Henderson said Nurse Navigators played an important role helping people understand the health system and connecting them to the best care for their needs.

"We understand that the healthcare system is complex and people will often need to access care from different health providers and specialties, depending on the complexity of their individual needs," Dr Henderson said.

"Nurse Navigators make sure that all those care providers - from GPs, surgeons and allied health workers to community health services - are communicating effectively about the needs of their patients.

"They've got the experience and intimate knowledge of the health system to be able to identify a patient's needs and link them to the most appropriate service provider either in the hospital, community or home setting."

Darling Downs and West Moreton PHN Chief Executive Officer Merrilyn Strohfeldt said GPs had responded positively to the Nurse Navigator service.

"That added support ensures patients receive the multidisciplinary care they need, often without having to go to hospital," Ms Strohfeldt said.

"This service is a great example of how the Primary Health Network and GPs can work with hospitals to ensure patients receive the right care in the right place."

The new Nurse Navigators will complement the existing team of Nurse Navigators who work in areas including acute paediatric transitions, mental health, midwifery, urology and prostate cancer, diabetes as well paediatric community partnerships and NDIS.

The team will work across varied specialties in hospital, home and community settings, such as aged cared facilities.

What are nurse navigators

Nurse Navigators are a team of registered nurses who provide a service for patients who have complex health conditions and require a high degree of comprehensive, clinical care.

These nurses are highly experienced and have an in-depth understanding of the health system.

Topics:  nursing west moreton health services

Ipswich Queensland Times
'GUTTED': Historic homestead burns to ground in storm fire

'GUTTED': Historic homestead burns to ground in storm fire

Owners were converting 100-year-old property into unique business

SOLD OUT: Family fight for dream home in high demand suburbs

MOVING IN: Families are swapping their home in Ipswich suburbs for bigger, better ones Springfield, Springfield Lakes, Augustine Heights and Camira.

Families beating interstate property investors at their own game.

WORKERS WANTED: 70 jobs at Maccas' new store

Construction on the future restaurant is expected to begin in June or July and finish by November.

When and where you can apply

Highly contagious infection at Ipswich school

generic mask

Highly contagious infection has been confirmed at an Ipswich school.

Local Partners