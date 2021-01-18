Menu
The NT News is searching for Australia’s best mullet

by WILL ZWAR
18th Jan 2021 6:24 AM
FIONA Gunn has found her hairstyle for life with her new mullet - and taking out the title of Australia's best would simply be the cherry on top.

She said her first time growing the hairstyle had proved successful, despite a shaky response from her family at first.

 

Good Thanks manager Fiona Gunn reckons mullets aren’t just for the boys. Picture: Glenn Campbell
"One day I was just like 'I want this hairstyle', mum and dad actually hated it," she said.

"For a long time I didn't have a full mullet, it was halfway in between.

"Then when I got a full mullet my dad barely spoke to me but now they can see it's grown into me and they're on board.

Ms Gunn said her philosophy behind the 'do was simple.

"It's business at the front, party at the back, what else is there to say," she said.

"You've got to rock the mullet with confidence, absolutely.

"I reckon this is it, this is me now, I've found my hairstyle. I'll be rocking the old lady mullet one day."

Reckon you've got what it takes to rival Fiona's mullet? Submit your mullet picture to: www.ntnews.com.au/yourpics

Finalists will be announced later this month.

 

 

