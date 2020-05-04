The night a UFO ‘caught’ me out

Fishing late at night on dark evenings is the best time to look for UFOs.

FISHY TALES

FORGET the Bermuda Triangle where mysterious UFO sightings occur, this strange encounter was fishing on a Queensland river bank.

Until I witnessed that eerie experience, I was sceptical about unidentified flying objects.

The hotpot was along the rocky river banks of the Burrum River, near Maryborough.

It was a location I regularly fished for large bream during the winter months.

Although chilly late at night, it was a routine I enjoyed immensely. Rug up, take some mullet gut or freshly caught hardyheads and set up on the water's edge, close to where the river flows into Hervey Bay.

With no-one around, it was a pleasant place to fish.

However, on this particularly calm and tranquil angling outing, something weird happened.

It was the early hours of Sunday morning some years ago when I first witnessed a UFO.

"It'' arrived about 2am and cruised around the Hervey Bay skies as I tried to get a fix on the object.

It was freakish.

The Burrum River location where a UFO was sighted while fishing in the early hours of an outing. Picture: David Lems

As I continued to sit on the rocks waiting for my next bream to bite, my eyes were locked on the unknown aerial intruder.

It was too bright to be a star and it was moving in and out of view.

After briefly disappearing out to sea, "it'' would re-appear again, casting a strange shadow over the moonlit water.

Despite the increasing cold, I wasn't hallucinating from sipping rum earlier or slurping on some port to warm up the insides.

And I certainly wasn't tired, being on holidays and having an afternoon snooze to prepare for the long night of fishing.

After ending my session with the sun about to come up, I shared the experience with my family holidaying in a riverfront house close to where I was fishing.

They too were understandably sceptical about my early morning tale.

But it was true.

My uncle Len from Sydney had a keen interest in astronomy so attempted to solve the mystery.

His first guess was it may have been the planet Mars.

But I countered with the responses: "Does Mars hover in and out of one's sight? and "is Mars blue in colour?''

As a compromise, I offered to wake everyone up the next time I saw the UFO.

Sure enough, at exactly the same time and same spot the next morning "it'' returned.

With goosebumps bigger than the mosquitoes biting me, I woke up my family.

But even with the help of a pair of binoculars, we couldn't get a clearer look at the object.

My wise dad offered his welcome support by saying he'd seen blue lights under the unknown object. That sank the Mars theory.

The next morning I just had to find out what it was.

But after talking to Burrum Heads residents at the main shopping centre and bait shop, I was none the wiser.

All I got were more guesses - a weather balloon, satellite, military aircraft?

I don't know a lot about weather balloons but I suspect they don't hover in and out across a large tract of ocean water the way this object did.

And if it was an aircraft of some sort, it had incredible maneuverability.

So the mystery remains to this day.

I love just about everything about fishing. But what you see and experience caps it all.