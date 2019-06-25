The news Matrix fans have been waiting for

Keanu Reeves may be the nicest guy on Earth

A new Matrix movie has been a hot rumour for years but there may be some truth to the latest one.

Discussing Film says it has confirmed series directors the Wachowskis are on board to direct a new film.

Actor Keanu Reeves in scene from 'The Matrix Reloaded''. Picture: Supplied

The sisters skyrocketed to fame with The Matrix in 1999 and wrote and directed both sequels; Reloaded and Revolutions.

It's understood Zak Penn will write the screenplay, Black Panther actorMichael B Jordan will star iin it and Jordan's Outlier Society Productions and Warner Bros will produce the film.

Mr Penn wrote on May 10 that a new Matrix film was "possible" and he was excited for it.

"But it's Hollywood so don't believe it til the cameras roll," he wrote on Twitter.

He also firmly added that claims of a 'reboot' were misreported.

Keanu Reeves and Hugo Weaving in scene "The Matrix Revolutions". Picture: Supplied

Discussing Film claims the new Matrix movie will start production in early 2020 in Chicago.

It's claimed its been dubbed "project ice cream" and the original film's art director, Hugh Bateup, is on board. Bateup has been contact for comment.

The Matrix Reloaded cast: Harold Perrineau, Keanu Reeves, Carrie-Anne Moss and Laurence Fishburne. Picture: Supplied

The news comes as Matrix star Keanu Reeves enjoys his career resurgence with fans dubbing him 'the most wholesome person alive'.

More than 70,000 fans have joined a bid for the actor to be named this year's Time Magazine's Person of the Year.

2019 has been massive for Reeves with performances in John Wick 3: Parabellum, Always Be My Maybe and Toy Story 4.

‘Sad Keanu’ has become ‘Rad Keanu’ in the last year, with fans recently calling for him to be Time’s Person of the Year. Picture: Getty

It was recently reported Reeves opted to give millions in his earnings from The Matrix sequels to the special effects team, because he felt they deserved it more.

He also reportedly gave a Matrix set worker $20,000 to help with family troubles.