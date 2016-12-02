The newest centurion...and it's not Steve Smith!

TON UP: Cr Paul Tully, Cr Cheryl Bromage and Robert Dow of Goodna celebrate Ipswich's 100th set of traffic lights on the corner of Albert and Alice Street, Goodna.

AUSTRALIAN Test cricket captain Steve Smith take note.

If you are after a reliable centurion look no further than Ipswich.

The 100th set of Ipswich City Council traffic lights in the city was turned on today at the intersection of Alice St and Albert St, Goodna by councillors Paul Tully and Cheryl Bromage.

The $400,000 project is jointly funded by Ipswich City Council and the Federal Government's black spot program.

The historic occasion, over 50 years since the first traffic light was installed in the city, is both a sign of Ipswich's growth and also an addition to road safety in the city.

Ipswich transport guru Robert Dow lives nearby the new lights and said they were much needed.

"This intersection is a notorious black spot and the traffic lights will go a long way to increasing the general safety, not only for vehicles but also for the pedestrian traffic as well,” he said.

"We've had a lot of near misses in terms of children crossing the road with vehicles and there have been a lot of straight-out road accidents.

"So we are really pleased that we got the upgrade to this intersection.”

Cr Tully, wielding the willow to celebrate the city's ton, said the presence of nearby schools made the lights a valuable addition to public safety.

"And the significance of the cricket bats is that we are scoring a ton in Ipswich today, something the Australian cricketers find difficulty in doing,” he grinned.

"This is important, not just because it is a busy intersection, but there are two schools at the end of Albert St and Alice St and there is a lot of heavy traffic here.

"That's right through the day, but particularly at peak hours and school time.

"Some people might think they are just another set of traffic lights, but they will save lives and hopefully no accidents occur from now on.”

Artist Andrea Moser has painted the artwork to cover the control box for Ipswich's 100th set of traffic lights on the corner of Albert and Alice Street, Goodna. David Nielsen

City infrastructure boss, Cr Bromage, said crash data had indicated the intersection was a higher priority than others. The lights, she said, were also a sign of the times.

"It shows an indication of a growing population when we have to put this infrastructure on older roads in the city,” she said.

Ipswich City Council employee Andrea Moser did the art work which adorns the traffic light control box, commemorating the 100th traffic light, and she has called it 'Bright Directions'.

"That's because the future of Ipswich looks to be very bright with all the innovations we are doing,” she said.