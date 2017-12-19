The New Year's fitness goal you can keep

MOST people start out with grand plans to kick start their New Year's resolutions, but one Ipswich man believes starting small is the key to lasting change.

Brookwater's Mark Emr is a rail advisor by day, fitness coach by night and runs fitness program, Run 4 Life.

The father of four said he started the program just over a year ago after realising many people genuinely wanted to improve their health and well being, but were not realistic about what they could achieve.

"You see many people making New Year's resolutions which are great, but they never work because they try to change too much at once which becomes too hard to maintain and they end up giving up," Mark said.

Brookwater's Mark Emr runs Run 4 Life, a program which helps people get back into fitness.

"The 3-2-1 program I developed is designed to get people into the habit of training first, so they get used to doing it around two to three times a week and can fit it in around other things.

"Once the benefits of their new lifestyle start to be felt, it starts to get addictive and start to find ways to balance it and before they know it, have a new habit they have kept which feels great."

Mark started his fitness journey around 10 years ago in his early 30s where he came to a point where he was no longer satisfied with his level of fitness and decided something had to change.

Years of working in high-pressured management roles along with trying to balance family and friends meant Mark had neglected his health and was a scenario he said many people could resonate with.

Since starting his running journey, Mark has gone on to run a combination of 75 marathons and ultra-marathons and said once people could recognise the bad habits they had formed, it wasn't hard to slowly reverse the process.

"Bad habits are easy to form and it's easy to start eating a bit extra here and there and to become less active and all of a sudden it just builds up," Mark said.

Brookwater's, Mark Emr.

"I thought if I've developed bad habits over a long time, it means it's a slow process, so why not reverse that in a steady way?

"I think if you try too much too quickly your family might not understand or be as supportive as they could be because while they are supportive of you being healthy, they may not be as happy with the time you spend away from them.

"So if you ensure to have a good balance from the get go, then it tends to work much better."

The Run 4 Life program is focused solely on running train and is available all year round to people with all fitness levels and goals.

To find out more about the program visit the Facebook page or call Mark on 0400 486 806.