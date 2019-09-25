The new water park set to make a big splash

REVEALED: Gatton will soon be home to a new public water park thanks to the redevelopment of the caravan park.

GATTON will soon be home to a new water park, as part of the re-development of a caravan park in the town.

Gatton Caravan Park will receive a makeover, which includes workers' accommodation for 120 people along with an extension to the caravan park for 33 additional caravan sites and a water park.

The workers accommodation will make up six short term accommodation buildings, with each containing five bedrooms, a lounge room and patio area.

The proposed water park will be accessible for the general public without requiring them to stay at the caravan park.

Earlier today, Lockyer Valley Regional Council voted to approve a negotiated Decision for Preliminary Approval for the water park, as well as development permits for the workers accommodation and caravan extension.

The proposals were initially granted preliminary approval in November last year, subject to 67 conditions.

The caravan park was re-branded to Freedom Lifestyle Park in May last year.

While the vote to approve was unanimous, councillors Jason Cook and Michael Hagan raised concerns over the potential impact of Inland Rail on the project, as the park boarders the rail line.

Councillors were concerned the pathway for Inland Rail had not been finalised and track changes could impact the caravan park development.

Cr Hagan was particularly concerned about how much dialogue was occurring between the caravan park developers and ARTC.

"I'm just concerned by the way they are approaching this whole thing,” Cr Hagan said.

However other councillors noted this was out of the council's control.

It is not clear when construction on the new caravan park developments will begin.