Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
REVEALED: Gatton will soon be home to a new public water park thanks to the redevelopment of the caravan park.
REVEALED: Gatton will soon be home to a new public water park thanks to the redevelopment of the caravan park. Chris Ison ROK131214cwater9
Council News

The new water park set to make a big splash

Dominic Elsome
by
25th Sep 2019 1:28 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

GATTON will soon be home to a new water park, as part of the re-development of a caravan park in the town.

Gatton Caravan Park will receive a makeover, which includes workers' accommodation for 120 people along with an extension to the caravan park for 33 additional caravan sites and a water park.

The workers accommodation will make up six short term accommodation buildings, with each containing five bedrooms, a lounge room and patio area.

The proposed water park will be accessible for the general public without requiring them to stay at the caravan park.

Earlier today, Lockyer Valley Regional Council voted to approve a negotiated Decision for Preliminary Approval for the water park, as well as development permits for the workers accommodation and caravan extension.

The proposals were initially granted preliminary approval in November last year, subject to 67 conditions.

The caravan park was re-branded to Freedom Lifestyle Park in May last year.

While the vote to approve was unanimous, councillors Jason Cook and Michael Hagan raised concerns over the potential impact of Inland Rail on the project, as the park boarders the rail line.

Councillors were concerned the pathway for Inland Rail had not been finalised and track changes could impact the caravan park development.

Cr Hagan was particularly concerned about how much dialogue was occurring between the caravan park developers and ARTC.

"I'm just concerned by the way they are approaching this whole thing,” Cr Hagan said.

However other councillors noted this was out of the council's control.

It is not clear when construction on the new caravan park developments will begin.

caravan park development gatton lvrc water park
Ipswich Queensland Times

Top Stories

    IDENTIFIED: Fatal motorbike crash victim named

    premium_icon IDENTIFIED: Fatal motorbike crash victim named

    News The victim is believed to have crashed late on Monday night, but wasn't found until Tuesday morning

    • 25th Sep 2019 11:57 AM
    Highway down to one lane following traffic accident

    premium_icon Highway down to one lane following traffic accident

    News WEST-bound traffic on the Warrego Highway is down to one

    • 25th Sep 2019 11:48 AM
    Labor, PM on collision course over rail corridor

    premium_icon Labor, PM on collision course over rail corridor

    Council News State Government gives list of demands for the Inland Rail project

    Bunnings refuses to claim $20m Lockyer Valley warehouse

    premium_icon Bunnings refuses to claim $20m Lockyer Valley warehouse

    Business Sausage sizzle debacle: is Bunnings coming or not?