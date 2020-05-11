The new Somerset Dam rule all boat users need to know

NEW TRAVEL ORDERS: New signs will alter the direction of travel for boat users and jet skis using Lake Somerset.

USERS of Lake Somerset will have to take their boats in a new direction, following a change instituted by Seqwater this weekend.

Lake Somerset is one of relatively few Seqwater sites which allows every form of boating activity - water skiing, jet skiing, wakeboarding, tubing, kayaking and fishing - in powered or non-powered boats.

However, due to local signage, some vessels on the lake were able to move in different directions to others, a potentially-dangerous issue which has been addressed by the changes.

An infographic showing the previous direction of travel allowed at The Spit as compared to other areas of Lake Somerset.

The lake has three public access points for boats, a single lane ramp on Westvale Road, a double-land ramp at Kirkleagh, and another double-lane ramp at The Spit.

Signs at The Spit ramp permitted travel in a clockwise direction, while boats elsewhere on the lake were supposed to travel anticlockwise, causing problems when boats entering from The Spit travelled further into the lake.

As of Saturday, May 9, new signs have been placed at The Spit ramp and along the shoreline stating that boats must travel in an anticlockwise direction, bringing the area in-line with the rest of the lake, the rest of Seqwater sites and Maritime Safety Queensland laws.

Some users of Lake Somerset believe more needs to be done to enforce the rules of boat usage.

Seqwater has advised visitors to exercise caution while operators adjust to the changed conditions.

However, some users have expressed a belief that more needs to be done to enforce the changes, stating that some who use the lake don't care about the rules.

Time will soon tell, with reduced restrictions likely allowing more people to make use of the lake in coming weeks.