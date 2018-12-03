The new Nintendo Switch must-have game

THE only thing better than computer games about taking over the world are computer games about taking over the world which you can play while you're out and about.

Sid Meier's Civilization VI is a superb strategy game on PC - one of the very best, in fact - but how well does it survive the transition to Switch?

As a dyed-in-the wool Civilization fan (I've been hooked since playing the first one in the early 1990s) I've always believed the games belong on PC, but I must say Firaxis and Aspyr have done a superlative job porting the game to Switch.

In essence, the more or less complete Civilization VI experience is here (with the exception of this year's Rise and Fall expansion and the new Gathering Storm expansion), in a portable form which means you can indulge your megalomania wherever you are - on the bus, on a plane, in a waiting room, lying a hammock in your back yard, or hiding in the spare bedroom pretending your uncle isn't being a drunken bogan at the Christmas table again.

The turn-based game is a complex affair by its very nature - it literally encompasses all of human history, after all - and when you've got massive empires sprawling across the world and are fighting wars on two fronts, it takes a while to get through everything, so this isn't a game to smash through in your lunch hour.

There's even local multiplayer available, so if you've got some friends with the game on Switch you can play with or against each other - although there's no online multiplayer so you can't take to the internet for a virtual United Nations of gaming.

The graphics aren't quite as good as the PC version and the controls take a bit more working out, but they're still crisp and clear and I had no issues identifying anything on the screen - the art style was the same as in the parent game and it was still as bright and fitting as ever.

The only major issue with the game is that it's so big and complex your Switch battery will die long before you finish it, so you're either going to need to keep it plugged in to a power source or (gasp) limit your gaming.

If you like strategy and have a Nintendo Switch, this one is an absolute must-have.