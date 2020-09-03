The Move to Ipswich turns out a winner for racing duo

TURF CHAT

LAST season's premiership winning duo made a clear statement at the Ipswich racetrack today.

Neither of Brisbane trainer Tony Gollan nor jockey Baylee Nothdurft had collected a winner in the first month of the current season at Ipswich.

That all changed as The Move brilliantly won the second race of the day today. It was the first start in four months for the now gelded four-year-old and The Move lived up to market expectations of form post surgery.

Winning jockey Baylee Nothdurft at today's Ipswich race meeting. Picture: Claire Power

After jumping well, The Move led for most of the journey before exploding away in the straight to win by more than six lengths.

It was a dominant display by both trainer and jockey to remind why they are each holder of a premiership title at Ipswich from the recently completed season. These titles are Ipswich premier trainer and Ipswich premier apprentice jockey.

The Move had collected a win and four placings from six previous starts however connections decided on the operation which has helped a great deal to keep the galloper's mind on the job.

Jockey Minonette Kennedy is making a name for herself. Picture: Claire Power

Double for apprentice

THREE kilo claiming apprentice Minonette Kennedy claimed a winning double at Ipswich to move to the top of the jockey's premiership after five meetings of the season.

Two doubles and a single have given her five wins to be a surprise ladder leader at this early stage, after just one month.

The most recent winners were Acceptile for trainer Tony Webb, and $21 winner Mighty Moose to continue Ben Robinson's great recent run of form at Ipswich. Zeeluck at $61 and Bobby Axelrod at $2.90 were the other Robinson stable winners at Ipswich over the past month.

Race one Ipswich winner Acceptile, ridden by Minonette Kennedy. Picture: Claire Power

Minonette Kennedy is making a name for herself riding a healthy 14% winning strike rate at an early stage of her career. There is sure to be more heard from this fledgling apprentice as time goes by.

Handicapper gets it right

THE handicapper got it right on the first half of the card at Ipswich as topweight entries all saluted as favourites.

In handicap races from 800 metres to 2190 metres, the topweights were all successful in the first four races of the day.

As well as The Move in race 2, Acceptile, Dolly's Partan, and Willo Titto all were first to the post as favourites.

Dolly's Spartan won with Ryan Maloney in the saddle for Sunshine Coast trainer David Vandyke at $1.50 and Willo Titto for Gold Coast trainer Michael Costa and Jim Orman at $2.60.

Acceptile was at $2.30 in his earlier win to start the day.

The second half of the card was different with little favourite success.

The only winner at the top of the market was another topweight in a wide market as Romalette got up for Steve O' Dea and jockey Ben Thompson in the last of the day

There was also another riding double as Jim Orman won with Remunerate who broke the run of favourites in the fifth race.

Remunerate started at $6.50 for Gillian Heinrich who was the first female trainer to collect an Ipswich trainer's premiership half a decade ago.

Munce takes lead

CHRIS Munce retook the lead of the current season trainer's premiership with a win for his charge Coco Fashion which was ridden by Larry Cassidy.

Starting at $3 in the betting, the five-year-old mare collected just her third career win with two of them having been at Ipswich.

Munce has won premierships at Ipswich, but as a jockey during a stirling riding career that included riding winners of the big four Australian races - Golden Slipper, Melbourne Cup, Caulfield Cup, and Cox Plate.

Next meetings

IPSWICH's September racing continues next Thursday. That is followed by a Saturday Provincial meeting on September 19 when the official opening of the new facility is planned. Additionally, there are meetings on Thursdays, September 10 and 24.