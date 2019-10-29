The most popular illicit drugs in your state

Methylamphetamine remains the most consumed illegal drug in Australia with Victoria, NSW and Western Australia awash with the dangerous drug.

Sydney remains the cocaine capital of Australia while Melbourne's top drug of choice is heroin.

The eighth report of the National Wastewater Drug Monitoring Program found consumption of methylamphetamine, cocaine, MDMA (ecstasy) and heroin in Australia's capitals are at the highest levels since monitoring began three years ago.

Methylamphetamine seized during a raid in Newscastle. Picture: NSW Police

The figures for December 2018-April 2019 released by the Australian Criminal Intelligence Commission (ACIC) show it's a similar story in regional Victoria, with the exception of heroin use.

According to the data, drug use in regional Australia is rising faster than in the capital cities.

The commission's chief executive, Michael Phelan, said the latest figures showed demand for drugs "has not gotten any better".

"Australians have an insatiable demand for all sorts of narcotics and synthetic drugs," Mr Phelan told reporters.

Michael Phelan, chief executive of the Australian Criminal Intelligence Commission. Picture: Lyndon Mechielsen/The Australian

The findings, from an analysis of 52 wastewater treatment plants across Australia covering about 12.9 million people, found there was a drop in the use of prescription opioids including oxycodone and fentanyl, although in some areas, including Tasmania, their use increased.

ACIC won't identify the location of the sites for "confidentiality" reasons.

The analysis takes in the flow from prisons, hospitals, offices, hotels and shopping centres in addition to homes.

The wastewater analysis found:

NEW SOUTH WALES:

The state has some of the highest cocaine and MDMA consumption levels across the country.

Across the seven sites monitored in the state - three capital city and four regional sites - NSW had the highest average capital city and regional consumption of cocaine and the highest average regional consumption of MDMA nationally.

New South Wales also had the second highest average capital city and regional consumption of heroin, and the second highest average regional consumption of methylamphetamine, fentanyl and alcohol in the country.

MDMA (or ecstasy) seized in a major drug sweep in Sydney inner-city area this year. Picture: NSW Police

VICTORIA

It has some of the highest heroin and methylamphetamine consumption levels across the country.

Across the 11 sites monitored in the state - two capital city and nine regional sites - findings show Victoria had the highest average capital city and regional consumption of heroin and the highest average regional consumption of methylamphetamine nationally.

Victoria also had the second highest average capital city consumption of cocaine and the second highest average regional consumption of oxycodone in the country.

A heroin user in a Melbourne CBD carpark stairwell. Picture: Ian Currie

QUEENSLAND

Together with South Australia, Queensland had the highest average regional consumption and second highest capital city consumption of fentanyl nationally.

Queensland also had the highest average regional excretion of MDA, second highest average capital city and regional consumption of MDMA and the second highest average regional consumption of cocaine in the country.

A vial of Fentanyl Citrate which is a pharmaceutical grade opioid used to treat post-surgical or chronic pain. The drug has caused hundreds of deaths overseas. Source: Supplied

SOUTH AUSTRALIA

It reported some of the highest cannabis and fentanyl levels across the country.

Across the nine sites monitored - four capital city and five regional sites - findings show South Australia had the highest average regional consumption and second highest capital city consumption of cannabis nationally.

Together with Queensland, South Australia had the highest average regional consumption and second highest average capital city consumption of fentanyl in the country.

TASMANIA

It reported some of the highest oxycodone, fentanyl, cannabis and MDA consumption levels across the country.

Across the five sites - three capital city and two regional sites - findings show Tasmania had the highest average capital city and regional consumption of oxycodone, the highest average capital city consumption of fentanyl and cannabis and the highest average capital city excretion of MDA nationally.

Tasmania also had the second highest average capital city and regional consumption of nicotine and the second highest average capital city consumption of alcohol nationally.

Illegal drugs with an estimated street value of $2m including cocaine seized in Sydney in June.

NORTHERN TERRITORY

The Territory reported some of the highest alcohol, nicotine, methylamphetamine and MDMA consumption levels across the country.

Across the two sites monitored - one capital city and one regional site -findings show the territory had the highest average capital city and regional consumption of alcohol and nicotine nationally.

The Northern Territory also had the highest average capital city consumption of methylamphetamine and MDMA, and the second highest average regional consumption of cannabis in the country.

WESTERN AUSTRALIA

WA reported some of the highest methylamphetamine consumption levels across the country.

Across the seven sites monitored in the state in April 2019 - three capital city and four regional sites - findings show Western Australia had the second highest average capital city consumption of methylamphetamine and second highest average capital city excretion of MDA in the country.