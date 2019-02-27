The most improved Ipswich schools for graduate results

A NUMBER of Ipswich schools have shown marked improvements in graduate results over the past decade.

Data released by the Queensland Curriculum and Assessment Authority shows how many students finished school last year with an OP ranking of between 1 and 5.

Compared with the same data from 2009, considerable improvements can be seen for several schools in Ipswich and its surrounds.

Ipswich Grammar School jumped from 23.7 per cent to 37.9 per cent, Laidley State High School went from 8.3 per cent to 16.7 per cent and Toogoolawah State High School rose from 8.7 per cent to 50 per cent.

Redbank Plains State High School had no students finish in the top bracket in 2009 but had 31.6 per cent graduate with top marks in 2018.

Most other schools held steady but St Peter Claver College and Ipswich State High School experienced drop-offs.

Check out the full data in the table below:

Table key

OP (2009) The number of OP-eligible students in 2009.

OP 1-5 (2009) The number of students who received an OP between 1 and 5 in 2009.

OP 1-5% (2009) The percentage of OP-eligible students to receive an OP between 1 and 5 in 2009.

OP (2018) The number of OP-eligible students in 2018

OP 1-5 (2018) The number of students who received an OP between 1 and 5 in 2018.

OP 1-5% (2018) The percentage of OP-eligible students to receive an OP between 1 and 5 in 2009.

*This table excludes schools with less than 10 OP-eligible students