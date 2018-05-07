The most bizarre items left behind in Ubers

LINGERIE, opals and a shotgun belt were among some of the weirdest items left behind in Uber vehicles by the ridesharing app's clients in Melbourne over the last year.

According to figures collated by Uber, Melbourne's passengers were the most forgetful in the nation, recording more lost items than any other location in Australia.

Those lost belongings included about 5400 mobile phones, 3900 wallets, and 2500 keys and key cards.

A box of opals was left behind in an Uber. File image

But among the more exotic valuables left behind were an 18-carat gold tobacco pipe, a container full of opals, and an electric skateboard.

Even more bizarrely, drivers also turned in lingerie and a shotgun belt.

"In 2017, Aussies made 64,484 claims on items left behind in Ubers," a company spokesman said.

"In Melbourne alone there were close to 20,000 items left behind. The most common items left behind were people's everyday carry essentials, such as phones, wallets, and keys," the spokesman said.

Lingerie was also among the bizarre items turned in. Picture: iStock

The company spokesman said that the ridesharing app's passengers were easily able to get in contact with its drivers to get their lost belongings returned to them.

"The best way to retrieve an item you may have left in a vehicle is to call the driver," the spokesman advised.

"If your driver picks up (the call) and confirms that your item has been found, co-ordinate a mutually convenient time and place to meet for its return to you," he said.

"If your driver doesn't pick up, leave a detailed voicemail describing your item and the best way to contact you," the spokesman said.

kieran.rooney@news.com.au

@KieranRooneyCM