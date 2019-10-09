The morning from hell for elderly Ipswich couple

IT was the morning from hell for one elderly Ipswich couple.

After opening his front door early Monday morning, woken by a noise outside his Karrabin home, a 73-year-old man was confronted with three people he didn't know.

He refused their demands to hand over money and locked his front door.

A man and two women then entered the house on Karrabin Rosewood Rd through a rear sliding door, with the man waving around a machete.

One of the female offenders was armed with a bottle of liquid and squirted it on the 73-year-old-man, before threatening to light the liquid.

The man's 71-year-old partner came out of their bedroom and was assaulted by one of the female offenders, who pulled her to the ground and started kicking her in the head.

The offenders left the home in a dark blue, Holden Astra, which police believe could a 2000 model.

It is believed the car had a dent over the rear tail light and a cracked windscreen.

The male offender is described as having olive skin, a solid build, shoulder length shaggy dark hair and is approximately 185cm tall.

He was wearing dark coloured hoodie with dark coloured pants.

One female offender is described as having olive skin, a heavy build, dark brown wavy shoulder length hair and is approximately 160cm tall.

The second woman is described as long dirty blonde hair, fair skinned with a thin build.

She was approximately 160cm tall.

The elderly man received minor lacerations to his hand and head and his partner received a suspected broken finger and lacerations and swelling to her head.

Both victims were transported to hospital for further treatment.

Police are appealing for witnesses who were in the area at the time.

Anyone with dashcam vision is asked to contact police.

If you have information for police, contact Policelink on 131 444 or Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000.

Quote reference number QP1901950640.