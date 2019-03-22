Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Simona Zafirovska, after being arrested for the murder of her mother Radica Zafirovska at their home in The Gap. Picture: QLD Police
Simona Zafirovska, after being arrested for the murder of her mother Radica Zafirovska at their home in The Gap. Picture: QLD Police
Crime

The moment mum killer denies murder

by Elise Williams
22nd Mar 2019 2:09 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

A CHILLING video has emerged of Simona Zafirovska's final plea to police as she's charged with murdering her own mother.

Simona Zafirovska, after being arrested for the murder of her mother Radica Zafirovska at their home in The Gap. Picture: QLD Police
Simona Zafirovska, after being arrested for the murder of her mother Radica Zafirovska at their home in The Gap. Picture: QLD Police

Radica Zafirovska, 56, was killed in October 2016 after her daughter claimed intruders broke into her house, beating her mother with a plank of wood.

Zafirovska can be seen in the video desperately trying to convince detectives at the Ferny Grove Police Station of her innocence, claiming she had no motive to kill her mother.

"Why would I want to kill my mum?" Zafirovska said.

Emotionless, she continues her desperate plea, "like, give me one good reason why I would want to kill my own mother," she said, following her official arrest for the murder.

 

Emotionless, she continues her desperate plea, “like, give me one good reason why I would want to kill my own mother.”
Emotionless, she continues her desperate plea, “like, give me one good reason why I would want to kill my own mother.”

 

The cold interaction between the 22-year-old and the policeman wasn't enough to convince jury members of Zafirovska's innocence, with The Gap resident sentenced to life in prison for murder.

editors picks killer murder simona zafirovska

Top Stories

    $70 million superdraw brings out the crowds

    premium_icon $70 million superdraw brings out the crowds

    News $70 million up for grabs in latest Oz Lotto superdraw

    • 22nd Mar 2019 3:00 PM
    Inflatable playground to pop up in Ipswich

    premium_icon Inflatable playground to pop up in Ipswich

    News Your children can bounce, jump, climb and slide their way to fun

    • 22nd Mar 2019 2:00 PM
    Long serving theatre group prepares for new musical

    premium_icon Long serving theatre group prepares for new musical

    News Actors will be the laughing stock for your kids

    • 22nd Mar 2019 2:00 PM
    Urgent dog food recall expanded

    Urgent dog food recall expanded

    Pets & Animals Hill’s Pet Nutrition has been facing backlash from dog owners