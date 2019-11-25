Menu
Red Rooster break in
The moment Gympie thief’s morals sink even lower

Frances Klein
25th Nov 2019 12:43 PM | Updated: 4:30 PM
A BRAZEN thief had more than chicken on his mind when he smashed his way into Gympie's Red Rooster restaurant on the weekend and helped himself to the store's charity tins.

The burglar was captured on the store's CCTV camera at 3.20am on Saturday smashing a window before jumping through it, and sneaking through the store straight to the source.

 

An intruder enters the building through a smashed window. Supplied by Police Media.
The thief swipes charity tins from the fast food counter.
Passing the registers, the man took two charity boxes from the counter and crept back out through the smashed window.

Detectives are now calling on the public to help identify the alleged burglar.

Gympie police urge anyone with information to contact Policelink on 131 444 or provide information using the online form 24hrs per day.

You can also report anonymously to Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000 or via crimestoppersqld.com.au 24hrs per day.

Quote this reference number: QP1902332594

