Minister to address damning reports on Ipswich council

THE man with the power to sack Ipswich City Council will be in the city today.

Local Government Minister Stirling Hinchliffe will today address the media regarding possibile breaches of law related to the council's private companies.

It comes after bombshell documents were tabled in parliament last night, alleging up to $50 million of Ipswich ratepayer cash was squandered.

The report by advisory firm McGrathNichol revealed possible breaches of the Corporations law, potential fraud and off-market transactions.

In a separate report, the Queensland Audit Office warned the council of increased risk of fraud, revealed unauthorised donations and listed a host of major issues associated with the council's privately owned entities.

Mr Hincliffe will address the media at 10am in the Ipswich City Mall.