The 'Magnificent Seven' still riding high for Tigers

GUN VETERAN: Norths Tigers halfback Steven West plays out his final games as the sun sets on a stellar rugby league career.

STEVEN West is not ready to ride off into the sunset just yet.

Not until after the September 9 grand final at any rate.

The 36-year-old Norths Tigers halfback wants two wins to finish what has been a stellar career, starting with the preliminary final against Fassifern at North Ipswich Reserve today.

The diminutive former Ipswich Jet is testament to where desire, skill and courage will get you.

The red heart that beats with pride within the apprentice carpenter's chest is what counts.

West will marry Sheena Thomson on November 11 in Ipswich. It was Sheena who encouraged West to play on this year, but this sounds like it will be his last season.

"At this stage it is,” West said.

"At the end of last year I ummd and ahd for a while and my fiance said 'you should have one more'.

"From the start of this season I've been saying this is my last year. As you get older the little niggling injuries don't heal like they used to and it gets harder to wake up on Monday morning to go to work.

"I would like to go out on a high.

"If we were to lose the grand final I would still be happy to hang the boots up...just to get there and be playing the footy that I am.

"But not this week. I want two more games.”

As a junior player in Toowoomba, West made the South West Mustangs representative side but his size often counted against him

"In school footy I was always told 'you didn't get picked. You are a good player but we are just looking for someone bigger',” he said.

But that didn't count against him as a senior where he won a contract with the Ipswich Jets in the early 2000s. He made his Queensland Cup debut in May of 2002 and went on to play 79 games for the Jets, in the process scoring 34 tries, landing 228 goals and slotting two field goals.

His 594 points remains a club record, as is his 263 points in a season in 2003, a remarkable achievement.

West was a winger at the Jets and occasional half where his speed, craft and all-round kicking skills proved invaluable under coaches such as Gary Greinke and Trevor Gillmeister.

"I played halves in juniors but with Ricky Bird and Brendon Lindsay in the halves it was a hard position to crack, but I got a few games at half here and there when they were out,” he said

"I was Brendon's best man, and he is my best man when I get married at the end of the year. When I came to Ipswich he was working at the leagues club as well and we formed a good friendship.”

West had a stint with Easts Tigers before returning to Ipswich to play with Norths Tigers in 2011 where he has been a stalwart.

"After a few years at the Jets I was playing alongside Brad Oddi and moved in with him for a few years, and he went down to Norths when he finished at the Jets,” he said.

"A lot of the boys up at the Jets would stop playing there and go to Norths and I'd go to watch their games.

"What I liked is the culture around all the players. It is a real tight-knit club, and that got me. By the time I got down there I had a lot of mates down there as well.”

West had a broken leg in 2014 and missed that premiership but he was on hand to play a key role in the 2015 title win.

With his old partner in mayhem Josh Roberts now out himself with a broken leg, West has upped the ante as the end approaches.

He has had a willing ally in rising star Lewis Smith at five-eighth, an outstanding foil.

"Lewis started the season with us while Josh was on baseball commitments so I knew what he was like to play with,” West said.

"This year he has been up in A grade a lot more. He is getting better with every game and in the years to come I think he will be a good player for Norths if he sticks around.

"Coming towards the end of the year, whether Josh was there or not, everyone had to step up.

"As a whole team, everyone is doing that.”

One thing is for certain and that is that coach Anthony O'Brien loves having the veteran in his side.

"Westy has been one of my favourite players to coach,” O'Brien said.

"He might have lost a little bit of his speed but between the ears he is still as sharp as ever.

"He is so durable as well, despite getting banged around every week.

"Teams put the big guys in numbers at him but he always seems to make the tackle and move on.”

ON A STRING: Norths master puppeteer Steven West has one of the best kicking games in Ipswich rugby league. Rob Williams

Ipswich Jets chairman Steve Johnson remembers West as a "Steve Morris clone” for his ability to interchange with ease between half and hooker. He may be small, but he can move.

"He was Ian Lacey's predecessor....and one of our wombats,” Johnson grinned.

"We've had a proud history of wombats at the Jets; Ricky Bird, Steven West, Ian Lacey and now Dane Phillips.

"They are all three foot tall, 105 kilos...with speed.

"Westy was one of those rare winger/halfbacks and one of the most prodigious kickers of a rugby league ball you have ever seen.

"He went to Easts, but there is a big umbilical chord attached to our players and when they go down Ipswich Rd to Easts they always spring back.

"Westy did. He headed back west and went out to Norths.”

Johnson recalled how West secured one of the "great victories of the Jets” with a late field goal to sink the North Queensland Young Guns 25-24 at Carrara in 2007.

Oscillating between wing, hooker and half West set up a late try which tied the game, before stepping up to land the field goal.

"It was in this blinding rain and howling storm and Westy landed it from near half-way for an incredible victory,” Johnson said.

"He is still the leading points scorer for the Jets because he could kick goals and score tries.

"He was at the Jets in the tough years but was a prodigious talent and wonderful clubman who always gave 100 per cent.

"People underestimate the value of calmness in rugby league.

"Rugby league is an emotional sport and it is usually won on emotion, but the players that win you those emotional games are the calmest - the Cameron Smiths, Keiron Landers and Darren Lockyers.

"Westy is a calm match winner. He doesn't get flustered or pressured and he creates time with his calmness. It is a rare talent he has that you can't teach. It is part of his DNA.”

West is honoured to wear the number seven jersey Allan Langer once donned at Norths.

"Growing up Alfie was my idol, just because of his size and the way he played the game,” he said.

"To play for the same club as him at Norths, and even when I was at the Jets, was good; just knowing that he was a part of the club.”

West was named A grade player of the year last night, well after he spoke to the QT.

That is the ultimate tribute to the quality of his play at the end of his super career.

"Westy says this is his last year but he's been saying that for the last 10,” Johnson said.

"Like Brendon Lindsay, there is always another year possible with them.

"Westy deserves to go out a winner, but he's been a winner all his career.

"It is always a terrific effort when Jets like Westy go back to local league and give their talents and wisdom to the younger players.

"He has been a great servant of Ipswich rugby league.”