The magistrate suspended for doing her job

Spare a thought for north coast magistrate Dominique Burns, who has been suspended and is facing a weeklong Judicial Commission Conduct Division hearing into complaints that she's too strict.

Among Magistrate Burns' alleged infractions is that she placed an 18-year-old accused offender in a glassed-in dock in court in Port Macquarie to give him "a bit of a scare".

"Why should I not send you to jail?" she asked him.

Magistrate Dominique Burns is facing a weeklong hearing into complaints that she is too strict. Picture: Richard Dobson

She gave him bail anyway but no doubt hoped the little reminder of jail would act as a deterrent to any future mischief.

But Legal Aid lawyers think she is unjust, so Burns has been suspended and her career hangs in the balance.

How about a hearing into magistrates who are too lenient?

It's not compassionate to let law-breakers off with a wink and a slap on the wrist. It just encourages them in their law-breaking and risks ruining their lives. Any decent parent knows a swift sharp punishment works wonders as a behavioural reboot.

It is the faux compassion of the left which insists on lily-livered courts.

We can see the consequences in Melbourne, the capital of violent home invasions and carjackings, aka the "Johannesburg of Australia". Police there are tearing their hair out with frustration as judges and magistrates let perps walk out the revolving door to continue terrorising the community.