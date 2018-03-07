Moment that led to park grope

FOR weeks now, we've all been baffled as to how Married At First Sight's Troy Delmege ended up engaging in an extremely public kissing session with another man's bride - one whom he's barely exchanged two words with on the show so far.

Carly and Troy from Married At First Sight are seen holding hands and kissing in a park in Melbourne. Picture: Splash News

The paparazzi photos of Troy and Carly Bowyer groping each other in a Melbourne park last month shocked fans. Given that the show was filmed months earlier, what we were seeing on TV at the time was that they were both still happily (ish) married to their partners, Ashley Irvin and Justin Fischer.

In the pictures, the unlikely pair was seen rolling around and making out on the grass while having a romantic picnic. The make out session climaxed with Carly laying firmly on top of Troy while he moved a hand up her denim shorts to cup her buttocks. The session ended with Troy squeezing her boob.

The PDA that shocked us all. Picture: Splash News

After wondering how the hell things changed so dramatically, we were finally given a clue during Tuesday night's episode.

It all started to come out when the guys decided to get together, and conversation turned to who they'd be willing to swap their wives for.

Justin, who's rapidly-deteriorating relationship with Carly had just seen him move out of their apartment, dropped the bombshell that she was actually into guys like Troy and Dean Wells.

"Carly's honest, and she fancies ... her type of guy is Deano and Troy," Justin told the others.

And it's clearly a light bulb moment for Troy:

He sees raunchy park sessions in his future.

While we've still got no idea how they went from A (married to other people) to B (making out in the park) - at least we finally know how the seed was planted.

Married At First Sight continues 7.30pm tonight on Nine.