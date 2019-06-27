The local homes that made it to Airbnb's new luxury site

The view from Picadilly House in Coopers Shoot.

SOME of the Northern Rivers' most exclusive properties have been included as part of Airbnb's new Luxe offering.

Launched this week, the new tier features more than 2000 properties around the world, each one passing strict evaluation across more than 300 criteria to meet standards in both design and function.

Although the website only offers Sydney locations in Australia, five Northern Rivers properties have been added to the Luxe online listings.

Prices in the area range from $699 AUD/night for a countryside hilltop villa to $8257 AUD/night for a mansion with six bedrooms for 16 guests.

The properties listed are:

Picadilly House in Coopers Shoot can host up to 16 guests.

Picadilly House: Located in Coopers Shoot, this European-inspired vacation rental is a private escape with views over a valley to the Pacific Ocean and a location just a few minutes' drive from some of Australia's most famous beaches. Six bedrooms in two spacious wings can accommodate parties of friends or extended family. Outdoor features include and infinity pool (unheated), hot tub, sun loungers, beach umbrellas, fire pit, lounge area, alfresco fireplace, alfresco dining area with seating for eight, barbecue, 10 parking spaces, garage, a treehouse and a hammock.

The Toraja property in Newrybar accommodates up to eight guests.

Toraja Luxury: This Newrybar property features double veranda doors that lead from sumptuous guest bedrooms to a pristine plunge pool and tree-ringed courtyard, complete with sun loungers. Fantastic views of the countryside are never more than a few steps away, with plantation-style windows and sheltered overhang providing a perfect view of cane fields that gently roll down towards the Pacific Ocean. It can accommodate up to eight guests in three bedrooms.

Coopers Shoot's Shutters on the Hill can host up to 20 guests in seven bedrooms.

Shutters on the Hill: Also located in Coopers Shoot, this property can accommodate up to 20 guests in seven bedrooms. From the panoramic views of the Byron Bay countryside, to the double swimming pools and tennis court, to the veranda and high ceilings of the stylish living areas, this villa offers a sanctuary within striking distance of Byron's beaches. Some of the outdoors amenities are the swimming pool, the plunge pool, sun loungers, tennis court, fire pit, gas barbecue, alfresco dining area with seating for eight, outdoor furniture, gardens, seven parking spaces and a double garage, plus it's a gated property with security cameras. The property also offers 24/7 concierge, housekeeper and gardener services, with the chance of adding a private chef, driver and yoga or tennis sessions if required for an extra fee, amongst other services.

Chateau du Soleil is located din Knockrow, near Bangalow.

Chateau du Soleil: Located in Knockrow, near Bangalow, Chateau du Soleil offers space for up to eight guests in thus four bedroom property. Like the French estates that inspired its name, Chateau Du Soleil is distinguished by impeccable craftsmanship and luxe finishes. Its stone walls open to bright, airy rooms accented by stately fireplaces and a sweeping staircase. There are formal living and dining rooms as well as an open-concept great room with a living area, dining area and a fully equipped kitchen. Outdoor features include swimming pool, tennis court and alfresco dining facilities for eight people.

Kaylani Beach House 2 in Byron Bay offers accomodation for ten guests in four bedrooms.

Kaylani Cove 1 and 2: The only properties actually located in Byron Bay of this list are two properties part of a complex of six new beach villas only a ten-minute walk to Byron CBD. The villas' pool terrace and deck are cloistered amid walls of natural wood panelling, forming a serene sanctuary for private enjoyments. Lounge chairs accompany the plunge pool in the sun, while the shaded deck includes a dining table and high-end barbecue. Each villas can host up to ten guests in four bedrooms.

For details visit airbnb.com.au/luxury.