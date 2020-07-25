The local charity making a big difference

It’s a religious charity that has been in Springfield Lakes for the past two years doing important work for the community and you may have never even heard of them.

The Vedanta Centre in Springfield Lakes has been around since 2018 and recently opened up a cafe and soup kitchen called Maa Sarada’s Kitchen run by a pool of more than 50 volunteers.

Vedanta volunteers in the kitchen

According to the centre’s project manager Ashneel Padarath the centre’s cafe kitchen has been so popular people have specifically travelled from all over Queensland to try the food.

“We had a vegan group from the Gold Coast call us and tell us they were coming and by 11.30am we had run out of food and had to start making things from scratch again,” he said.

Maa Sarada’s Kitchen is the latest addition to the centre and construction of the kitchen was completed in April, however, it did not open until 30 May because of COVID-19 restrictions.

Vedanta food

The centre is the headquarters of the Brisbane chapter of the Vedanta Centre of Sydney.

“Maha Sinnathamby was very instrumental in setting up the centre,” Mr Padarath said.

“The land was gifted to us by the Springfield City Group in 2015 by Maha Sinnathamby.

“Construction of the centre was completed in July 2018.

“Maha Sinnathamby is the patron of this branch in Springfield Lakes.”

The centre offers a varity of services and activities and also offers it’s community halls for other community groups in the area to use.

The centre also has plans to continue supporting other local organisations like Goodna Street Life and Westside Community Care through the provision of food hampers after recently starting up a food bank.

The centre occupies more than 20 hectares of land and there are plans for a child care centre and meditation grove to be constructed.

Plans to also offer community services like domestic and family violence counselling are also in the works.

Site for construction of the centre’s daycare centre

The Soup Kitchen and Food Bank operates on Friday from 10.30am – 12.30pm.

The centre welcomes all people and is located at 96 Vedanta Drive (behind 2 Poppy Crescent) Springfield Lakes.