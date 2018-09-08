Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
RICH: Well-known Toowoomba identity Clive Berghofer is the 246th richest person in Australia, according to a new list.
RICH: Well-known Toowoomba identity Clive Berghofer is the 246th richest person in Australia, according to a new list. Nev Madsen
News

The List: Clive Berghofer named one of Australia's richest

Tobi Loftus
by
2nd Apr 2019 5:00 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

CLIVE Berghofer is the only Toowoomba resident to make it onto an elite list of the 250 richest people in Australia.

Last week The Australian published the inaugural edition of The List - Australia's Richest 250.

Mr Berghofer came in at number 246, with an estimated total wealth of $344 million. He was the only Toowoomba resident to appear in the top 250.

"Berghofer is a real-estate magnate turned politician and philanthropist who has made most of his money through developing Toowoomba and its surrounding area," The List's description of Mr Berghofer said.

"He has built shopping centres, hotels and residential properties, and has an extensive land bank for future development. Berghofer left school at 13 and worked at a sawmill before buying his first block of land for subdivision in 1964. He has developed more than 10,000 lots since and served as mayor of Toowoomba from 1982 to 1992, and has made extensive philanthropic contributions to South East Queensland.

"He remains a substantial donor to medical, education and sporting facilities in the area, including donating $50 million to the Queensland Institute of Medical Research, which was renamed the QIMR Berghofer."

The List named manufacturing giant Anthony Pratt as the richest person in Australia, with a total wealth of $13.14 billion.

Mining magnate Gina Rinehart was the second richest person on the list, with a total wealth of $13.12 billion. Clive Palmer was the richest Queenslander on the list, coming in at number 13, with a total wealth of $4.51 billion.

The List is the biggest survey of wealth in Australia ever undertaken. The Australian is published by News Corp Australia, which also publishes The Chronicle.

To view the full list visit: theaustralian.com.au/business/australias-richest-250.

More Stories

clive berghofer rich list the list
Toowoomba Chronicle

Top Stories

    Autonomous buses part of Ipswich's urgent transport fix

    premium_icon Autonomous buses part of Ipswich's urgent transport fix

    Environment A father desperate to spend more time with his young family has joined forces with a passionate transport advocate to demand better infrastructure.

    • 2nd Apr 2019 6:09 AM
    Three major projects we must get by 2030 to prevent gridlock

    premium_icon Three major projects we must get by 2030 to prevent gridlock

    Politics These major infrastructure projects will keep Ipswich moving .

    'It's havoc': The Ipswich roads struggling to cope with cars

    premium_icon 'It's havoc': The Ipswich roads struggling to cope with cars

    Council News In five years an extra 145,200 traffic movements have been recorded

    High-priority project plans missing for Ipswich drivers

    premium_icon High-priority project plans missing for Ipswich drivers

    Politics We're missing out on potential projects despite high growth