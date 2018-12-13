THE LATEST: What's going on behind the fence in Ipswich Mall

FENCES have been erected in Ipswich Mall to signal the restart of the city's project.

When finished, Nicholas St and Union Place will reopen to low-speed traffic and operate as a shared pedestrian zone.

Part of the mall has already become a shared pedestrian and construction vehicle access zone.

"Once all demolition and excavation works are completed, construction will commence on installation of the road, traffic light systems and security bollards, as well as all associated landscaping and planting,” Ipswich City Council administrator Greg Chemello said.

"The security bollards will be programmed to close the street to vehicle access each evening, transforming Ipswich Central into a pedestrian-only entertainment zone.”

Work will include demolition of the existing Ipswich Mall and pavement, excavation works and the installation and/or relocation of underground services such as stormwater, power and lighting.

Mr Chemello said visitors to the CBD would see changes to the area with the new safety fencing installed.

"Footpaths will remain accessible, ensuring access to all Ipswich Central businesses as well as the lift, stairwells and carpark,” he said.

"There are some great businesses in the mall precinct and we encourage everybody to make the effort to patronise their services at this time.”