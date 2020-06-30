The latest business news from Springfield

The Greater Springfield Chamber of Commerce has been busy supporting local Springfield businesses during COVID-19 and are now more than ready to welcome a return to normal.

President of Greater Springfield Chamber of Commerce Neil Coupland said he hoped future chamber events and activities would return to normal.

“We hope to go to our first face-to-face meeting next month,” he said.

Mr Coupland said he hoped to have the State Government’s Small Business Ambassador speak at their next face-to-face meeting and had made alternative plans for the chamber’s annual business awards.

“Normally in all this we would have had our awards night,” he said.

“We’ve postponed that back until November.”

The chamber engaged in a lot of work to ensure businesses in Springfield were supported during early stages of COVID-19 restrictions.

“Leila Stewart our Executive Assistant: we had her ringing all businesses to make sure people were okay, where we could help if we could connect them with someone,” Mr Coupland said.

A partnership between the chamber and Orion Hotel earlier in the year also saw the Hotel’s big-screen promote Springfield businesses.

“We were able to advertise on that and let people know that businesses were still open and alive,” he said.

Orion Springfield Central assistant venue manager Sarah Knopke and Greater Springfield Chamber of Commerce executive assistant Leila Stewart in front of the Orion Hotel.

Despite job losses and business set backs in the community, Mr Coupland said he was glad about the news of a call centre moving into the GE Building in Springfield, which is projected to provide more than 700 jobs.

“I know it is a call centre for the tax department, the ATO, and it is being run out of their with some 700 jobs being created,” he said.

“I think any initiative that can create 700 local jobs is absolutely awesome.”

The chamber is also one of many local business chambers engaging in a Chamber of Commerce and Industry Queensland (CCIQ) campaign to support tourism in Queensland.

“The focus is around getting people to see some of their own backyard opposed to going somewhere else,” he said.

Mr Coupland said his focus was also on engaging with new businesses in the area.

“We would love to know ourselves when new business open up,” he said.

“The chamber can introduce them to solicitors, accountants, and marketing people to at least try and make the success rate of their business a lot better.”