The king returns home to an eager crowd

THE VOICE: Judah Kelly with his fans (from left), Lilli-Ann Robinson, 13, Sheki Elliott, 14, Kimberley Titcomb, 13, and Barb Irving at Riverlink on Saturday.
Myjanne Jensen
by

HE'S known as King Judah and when you witness his appeal amongst the people of Ipswich you can understand why.

The Voice 2017 winner drew a massive crowd at Ipswich's Riverlink Shopping Centre on Saturday where the singer belted out a range of tunes from his debut album, Count On Me.

The ever humble singer signed autographs for fans and said it was great to be back on home soil.

"It's really cool to be back in Ipswich because I haven't been back for quite a while," Mr Kelly said.

"Words can't describe how it feels to be back and performing for everyone and it's really cool that so many people came out to hear me sing a few songs.

"I'll be home for a few weeks now where I'll be gigging here and there doing some corporate functions and also getting ready for my tour next year."

 

Amy Knopke, of Hattonvale, with her daughters Kiara, 11, and Rhianna, 9.
Mum Hanakura Kelly and older sister Ali Burns were also at the event and said they were immensely proud of everything Judah had achieved and how easily he had taken everything in his stride.

"I don't think it's been very overwhelming for him because he's been groomed since he was little to believe in a musical career and he's also never done anything other than sing or play an instrument, so he knows no other way of life," Mrs Kelly said.

"I think he's maintained his personal integrity for who he actually is, it's not gone to his head, so I'm very proud."

"I haven't noticed any changes in Judah other than his confidence- he used to get up on stage and not say much whereas now he'll say more and be a bit cheeky," Mrs Burns said.

"I'm so proud of him, most of the time when I watch him perform I just sit there and cry."

 

Kristie with daughter Grace Perren, 7, of Chuwar.
Riverlink centre manager Paul Kelsey said the centre was excited to have hosted one of Ipswich's most popular singers and hoped to invite him back again soon.

"Today's just a really great example of being able to celebrate local talent and it's been really good for us to be able to host Judah," Mr Kelsey said.

"We've had a great response from our customers because Judah attracts all kinds of people, not just the younger crowd, so it's really great for the centre and the city."

Judah Kelly has just finished his national tour and is home for a few weeks before preparing for his next tour on Australia's east coast early next year.

