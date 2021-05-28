The Kathmandu gloves to get us through winter

Want to keep your fingers toasty in the winter months? Here are our top 10 picks.

While it's not often Aussies experience the extreme cold that other countries are hit by in the winter months, that's not to say the temperature doesn't drop to frigid.

Shovelling snow might be out for most of us, but we still like to keep our fingers toasty.

So when the cold winter hits - or we hit the ski slopes - which are the best pairs of gloves to reach for? We've lined up the best ones below.

Best winter gloves?

Kathmandu Merino Wool Gloves

Coming out tops for us because of its price point, brand recognition and its all-around good quality make, you can't go wrong with a pair of Kathmandu's Merino Wool Gloves for your day to day wear.

Making cold hands on a chilly morning a thing of the past, these 95 per cent merino gloves will both keep you warm and are lightweight, with conductive yarn that means you still have touch function fingertips for your devices.

Best gloves for the snow?

The North Face Montana Futurelight Etip gloves in black

If you're heading on a ski trip this year, you don't need to drop a ton of money to pick up a decent pair of snow gloves. The North Face Montana Futurelight Etip gloves are durable, waterproof with water repellent technology and have a wrist leash to minimise the chance of losing them.

The index finger even has touchscreen fingertips so you can check your phone on the slopes.

Best winter leather gloves?

Agnelle Josie bow-embellished leather gloves

Creating high fashion gloves since 1937, the Agnelle family couture house creates gloves for houses like Dior, Longchamp and Louis Vuitton. And now - you can have a pair too. The Agnelle Josie bow-embellished leather gloves start supple and get more so over time as you wear the silk-lined leather gloves.

And - despite being a UNESCO-recognised "Métiers d'Arts Rares" (that's makers of rare crafts) - Agnelle's gloves can be scooped up for less than $200.

Best gloves for running?

Run for It All Gloves

Available in mushroom pink or black, Lululemon comes sprinting out the corner with their Run for It All running gloves, which are perfect for sporty outdoor activities. They're water repellant, warm, have plenty of silicone grip, and have tech-friendly fingers for swiping onto your next favourite workout song.

When you're done, snap them together so you don't get a rogue one left on the running path.

Best environmentally-friendly gloves?

Patagonia, Better Sweater Gloves

Patagonia is well known for taking steps to reduce its environmental impact, with the Good On You brand rating group praising its rejection of "fast fashion by creating high-quality, long-lasting products". Combo this with their rep for creating great outdoor products, and you have yourself a winner when it comes to eco-friendly gloves. And our pick? Their Better Sweater Gloves, made from sweater-knit recycled polyester fleece.

Reviewers loved the versatility of the Better Sweater Gloves, with comments on the Patagonia site praising their convertibility. 'Fits just right and perfect to keep warm, says one. "But able to cool down just a bit or [have] the option when you need just a bit more gripping power."

Best gloves for hiking and best waterproof gloves?

Sealskinz Waterproof All Weather Ultra Grip Knitted Glove

Keen walker? We are in love with the Sealskinz Waterproof All Weather Ultra Grip Knitted Gloves for their ability to keep us warm and dry when on a hike.

Not only are they great for chilly walks, but their index finger and thumb can also be used with touchscreen and has merino wool lining.

Best fingerless gloves?

Johnstons of Elgin, + NET SUSTAIN cashmere fingerless gloves

If you want the dexterity of fingerless gloves, it's time to slip on Johnstons of Elgin's NET SUSTAIN cashmere fingerless gloves. Made from 100 per cent cashmere that is woven at the company's Scottish mill, they come with ribbed cuffs for a good fit.

Best cashmere gloves?

Rag & Bone, Ace Cashmere Gloves

Known globally for their craftsmanship and high-quality fashion items, it's not a surprise that New York-based Rag & Bone deliver the goods when it comes to gloves as well. If you're after the inimitable feel of cashmere, we recommend their Ace Cashmere Gloves.

100% cashmere, made of rib knit and fingertips with touchscreen compatibility, they're definite keepers.

Best flip-top mittens?

Kathmandu, Fliptop Gloves

If you're after versatility and eco-friendliness, opt for these Fliptop Gloves, from Certified B Corp company, Kathmandu.

Not only are we super into a pair of mittens/fingerless gloves for less than 30 bucks, but the company's commitment to using recycled materials, as well as other environmentally and socially conscious actions.

Best fashion gloves

Agnelle, Chloe leopard-print leather gloves

Made to stand out, not to blend in. Agnelle is back in the winter glove ring with their stunning Chloe leopard-print leather gloves at 30 per cent off.

With distinctive printed calf hair patterning, silk lining and logo-engraved silver press studs to tighten the wear, not only will you look fabulous, you'll feel it too.

Are fleece gloves good for snow?

Fleece gloves are great for keeping your hands warm during the winter months, keeping the cold air out. But you'll need to make sure the design suits the extra cold weather that comes with snow!

Do silk gloves keep hands warm?

Silk glove liners are warm, absorbent and insulating and a great combination with a sturdy external glove during cold weather.

