The Ipswich suburbs where prices are rising

A NEW report has been released showing where houses are selling in Ipswich and the suburbs where sales are slow.

The Price Predictor Index report released by Hotspotting by Ryder shows property sales are rising in just two Ipswich suburbs.

Its authors also say Ipswich City is yet to go through a major real estate boom.

The report uses property sales data to predict price trends and future hot spots for value growth, indicating where investors should buy.

Augustine Heights and Springfield Lakes were the only two Ipswich suburbs in the report classified as "rising steadily".

Others such as Redbank Plains and Eastern Heights were classified as having consistent sales while less popular suburbs with buyers were Goodna, Bundamba and Raceview classified as "plateau".

But sales volumes are expected to change in some of the suburbs classified as "plateau" with Mr Ryder also predicting significant growth in particular areas where house prices are relatively low.

Hotspotting founder Terry Ryder said the best predictor of future price growth was a steady lift in transaction numbers and that areas with consistent sales were likely to have steady price growth over time.

"Sales volumes are a better way to chart market growth than median prices and a sustained rise in sales volumes will be followed by a rise in prices," Mr Ryder said.

"With our Hotspots reports, we take a long-term view based on all the evidence, including upcoming infrastructure spending and business events.

"And on that basis we think Ipswich City generally, including that Goodna and Redbank precinct, is a good place to buy.

"The Price Predictor Index identifies areas where prices are likely to rise in the short-term and that precinct is not yet showing a rising trend in that regard, but I expect it to in the not too distant future."