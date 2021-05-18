The Ipswich suburbs experiencing the most growth

An aerial view of the Ipswich CBD.

IPSWICH welcomed more than 1200 new residents in the first three months of 2021 following a year which saw new arrivals flood to Queensland from interstate.

The population of the fastest growing city in Queensland is expected to swell from 233,000 to 558,000 in the next 20 years.

In a ten-year high, 30,000 people moved to Queensland from other states in 2020, which was more than anywhere else in the country.

More than half of these moved to regional Queensland, with the 16,970 new residents a significant boost on the 5981 who moved to the regions in 2019.

Joshua Morgan and Emily Martin have bought a block in a new Ipswich housing estate in White Rock.

According to Ipswich City Council’s Planning and Regulatory Services Report Card for January 1 to March 31, the city now has 86,000 total dwellings.

But the 319 lots approved in the first quarter of the year were down 72 per cent on the figures from December last year.

The 73 lots created for this period were down 87 per cent from December last year and the 444 new dwellings were down 17 per cent.

The highest level of growth is coming, as expected, in the city’s eastern suburbs and in the rapidly expanding areas of Greater Springfield and Ripley.

Between the start of the year and the end of March, 269 people moved to Spring Mountain, 257 landed in Ripley, 122 became residents of South Ripley, 95 people moved to Collingwood Park and 77 arrived in Redbank Plains.

During the 2019-20 financial year, 7000 people moved to Ipswich with 1247 of those arriving in Spring Mountain.

Just under 3200 people moved to Ipswich in the second half of last year.

In the first three months of the year a high number of new dwellings popped up in Spring Mountain (90), Ripley (86), South Ripley (38), Redbank Plains (33) and Collingwood Park (32).

The number of new houses expected to have been built in the 30 years between 2011 and 2041 will climb to 34,000 in Ripley and 24,100 in Springfield.

A new housing estate between Springfield Central and Ripley located at rural White Rock sold its 200th block last month.

Most of those have been sold to locals in Greater Springfield with 10 buyers from Melbourne and four from both Sydney and Brisbane.

Whiterock developer Intrapac Property is now working with its 222nd purchaser, chief operating officer Max Shifman said.

“Our team is certainly thrilled with the response,” he said.

“The feedback from buyers have been really heartwarming.”

Local couple Emily Martin and Joshua Morgan were the 200th buyers when they purchased a 500m2 block.

“We looked at the other new estates with display homes,” Ms Martin said.

“But we liked Whiterock more. Everything is there.

“The school, outdoor dining, the sporting areas, green spaces, the gym and pub.

“And it feels like it’s not going to be as crammed in and packed on top of each other as the other estates. It will give us room to grow, having everything there when we do want to start a family.”

Mr Shifman said he was seeing an increase in buyers from Sydney and Melbourne recently.

“We have sold to a number of interstate buyers in the past few weeks,” he said.

