The Ipswich sector experiencing massive growth

STUDY HERE: USQ international students Samikshya Paudel and Nisha Thapa moved to Australia from Nepal to study nursing at the Ipswich campus. They are among a growing group of young people flocking to the city, new data shows.

STUDY HERE: USQ international students Samikshya Paudel and Nisha Thapa moved to Australia from Nepal to study nursing at the Ipswich campus. They are among a growing group of young people flocking to the city, new data shows.

INTERNATIONAL students are flocking to Ipswich, new data shows.

Across Queensland, there are almost 120,000 international students and Ipswich is home to the fastest-growing market for the overseas learners.

Federal data for 2017 shows Ipswich's international education market grew by 39.2 per cent.

Most of Ipswich's international student enrolments come from China and India but the city is home to youngsters from 41 different nations.

University of Southern Queensland student Samikshya Paudel moved to Australia from Nepal in February 2017.

She's in her second year of studying a bachelor of nursing at USQ Ipswich.

Samikshya said Australia offered a safe environment to study where people at her campus were friendly and the staff supportive.

"I chose to study nursing because it's a good profession that you can learn every skill from communication to leadership," Samikshya said.

"After university my plan is to return to my home country and apply the skills I have learnt at USQ to help people in my country."

Tourism Industry Development Minister and Ministerial Champion for International Education Kate Jones said the data was proof the government's investment in the industry was paying off.

"Ipswich is one of Queensland's fastest growing cities and home to one of the youngest demographics in south-east Queensland - this makes it the perfect choice for many international students," Ms Jones said.

"Ipswich is fast becoming one of Queensland's most promising regions for international education and training with quality education providers and clear pathways to employment.

Ms Jones said students from 41 different countries enrolled in courses in Ipswich last year.

"The majority of enrolments coming from China and India. These are two of our most important markets for international students and also two of our key trading partners," she said.

International students worth billions to economy

INTERNATIONAL education is the second biggest service export for Queensland worth $4.37 billion to the state's economy.

In 2016, international education accounted for 29 per cent% of Queensland's service exports, compared to the tourism industry's 36 per cent%.

Data from the Federal Government shows international student enrolment numbers in Queensland grew by 11.6 per cent% in 2017, taking the total to 123,737 students state-wide.

Last year a working group was formed, led by Ipswich City Council, to look at ways Ipswich could continue driving growth in its international education sector.

The project was funded through the International Education and Training Partnership Fund which aims to encourage the sector to collaborate and work on innovative projects that position Queensland as a world class destination for international students.

The fund offers $1.2 million each year to fund eligible projects.

Ipswich was funded during the pilot funding rounds of the initiative; the project explored developing an education cluster to increase international student numbers and promote the city as a study destination.