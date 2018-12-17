The Ipswich schools beating state average in OPs

Tom Malcom (centre) was awarded Dux of Ipswich Grammar School and the boys either side Will Neumann (left) and Liam Cassidy (right) shared the runner up prize. All of the boys achieved an OP of 1.

SIX Ipswich Grammar School boys have achieved the highest result of an OP1 and received an A on their QCS test.

The results were well above the state average with 9 per cent of the eligible cohort getting an OP 1. This is significantly better than the state average of 2.8 per cent.

A whopping 37.8 per cent of the eligible students got between an OP1 and OP5, again well above the state average of 21%.

Congratulations to the Bowen Prize recipient for Dux of IGS Tom Malcolm, runners up to the Dux Liam Cassidy and Will Neumann, Alexander Barnham, School Captain Visun Wijeyewickrema and Joshua Yoon.

In addition to these academic results, Theo Parrott, Josh O'Byrne and Ben Oldham have been accepted into programs at the Queensland Conservatorium and Yusuf Memon at QUT to further pursue their careers in the Arts.

Queensland Core Skills Test

A - IGS - 27.69%, State -15.6%

B - IGS - 32.3%, State - 28%

C - IGS - 29.2%, State - 34.9%

D - IGS - 10.7%, State - 20.9%

E - IGS - 0%, State - 0.7%

Overall Position Results

OP 1 IGS - 9 %, State - 2.8%

OP 1 - 5 IGS - 37.8%, State - 21%

OP 1 - 10 IGS - 65.15%, State 54%

OP 1 - 15 IGS - 94%, State 83%

At Ipswich Girls' Grammar School 81 per cent of the students chose to be OP-eligible and 99 per cent attained a Queensland Certificate of Education (QCE) qualification.

The students achieved well above the state average with 90 per cent of them getting a score of between 1 and 15.

Overall Position Results

1-5, IGGS - 25%, State - 22%

1-10, IGGS - 64%, State - 54%

1-15, IGGS - 90%, State - 83%

Claire Careless, Chani Dedduwa Jayatungage, Flynn Fordairs, Ella McBain, Nancy Phung and Tahlia Slater all achieved an OP of 1 or 2.

The School will acknowledge the academic excellence of these young women, at the Scholars' Assembly next year.

Two students successfully completed university subjects while in Year 12.

IGGS Dean of Studies Ruth Lang said at the heart of the success of every Year 12 student was the collaborative support and strong communication lines between the students, their parents, teachers and support staff.

"This important and long-term partnership is foundational to individual success," she said.

"The 2018 Seniors have become successful learners, poised and creative individuals, and proactive and informed citizens. They have developed highly-valued personal qualities, acquired intellectual behaviours that enable them to live happy, fulfilling lives in a complex, rapidly changing world - a world to which they will contribute and shape with wisdom, confidence and optimism. The school community is proud of these confident, well-educated young women."

At West Moreton Anglican College 14.2% of eligible students received an OP of 1-3 and 82.82% of eligible students received an OP of 1-15.

The college had two OP 1s, six OP 2s and six OP 3s.

West Moreton Anglican College principal Geoff McLay said the college was once again pleased with OP results achieved by its 2018 graduating class.

"The College is particularly pleased by the number of WestMAC students who achieved OP results from 1-3 with 14.2 per cent of eligible students achieving that which is a fantastic result for those students and the College," Mr McLay said.

Back from left: Head of Senior School Mr Paul Alcorn, Andrew Sinclair, Thomas Render, Darcy Keogh, Alexander Gough, James Keogh, Patrick Bischoff, principal Geoff McLay.Front from left: Director of Curriculum Ms Sue Stewart, Cala Ahmed, Clare Bergmans, Bianca Hogeveen, Kathleen Apetri, Danielle Scalia, Freya Domrow, Catriona Clarkson. Absent was OP1 student Megan Packer.

Three St Edmund's students got OP 1 results and 80 per cent of the 90 students eligible for an OP got between 1 and 15.

This is an improvement on the two previous years and meets the target set by the school early in the year.

Did you get an OP 1? How did your school perform? Email qt@qt.com.au with OP results in the subject line.