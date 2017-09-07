SSSNAKES: Reptiles moving into homes to lay eggs

SNAKES are looking for a safe place to lay their eggs and they have family homes in their sight.

It's after breeding season and female snakes are ready to lay anywhere between 15 and 45 eggs at a time but they need the perfect place to do it.

Ipswich Snake Catchers 24/7 owner Brandon Wilkinson said garden sheds, garden beds, rock walls, backyard junk and even children's toys were among the ideal place for a snake to lay.

"We've just come out of the breeding season so all the females are quite gravid, or pregnant in reptile terms, so they have either laid or a getting ready to lay very soon. Most snakes will have already laid or they will be getting ready to lay in the next couple of weeks," he said.

"Snakes will not lay until they have found the perfect location. All snakes are in that phase now but we have had a lot of carpet pythons." He said home owners should be acutely aware their yard or house could pose as a makeshift hatchery.

"A lot of snakes will be around houses because they pick the location they lay very carefully because it has to be the right temperature," Mr Wilkison said.

"So people should be prepared to see more snakes about than they normally would purely for the fact that some houses are perfect for laying.

"Retaining walls for example are perfect, snakes like to lay there because in behind the rocks is quite cool but also rocks retain heat through out the day so the eggs are not as cold throughout the night. If you have leaf letter, gardens, rock walls, sheet metal, and any clutter left lying around they can get under so it's important to keep yards maintained and with less stuff and shorter grass."

Mr Wilkinson said it was a good indication snakes had already laid if they could be seen returning to the same place more than once.

"It means they have found a place on the property they want to lay," he said.

"I have picked up a few gravid Eastern Browns in the last couple of days."

Mr Wilkinson said egg clutch sizes depended on the snake species but there had been recent cases in the south east of Carpet Pythons laying up to 45 eggs at a time.

He said a typical clutch size was between 15 and 20 eggs and juvenile snakes ranged from 15 to 20 cm long.

"When they snakes hatch they all go the separate ways but pet cats are notorious for catching small snakes and bringing them back inside," Mr Wilkinson said.

"Their venom however is just as toxic as the parents so a bite from a hatchelling can kill a cat or a dog. People need to be a lot more aware at this time of year when all the eggs are hatching."

What to do in a snake encounter

THERE are not many Ipswich suburbs snake expert Brandon Wilkinson has not been called to this summer.



Mr Wilkinson said he been to more than 10 call outs since the weekend to Redbank Plains, Leichhardt, Brassall, Booval, North Booval, Aratula, Laidley and Gatton and suburbs along the Bremer River.

"We are getting a bit slammed at the moment," he said.



The warning was too late for a person who was taken to hospital early on Wednesday morning with a thigh injury after a snake bit at a Wacol address, paramedics say.



Mr Wilkinson said it was important for the community to call a professional when they found a snake and not try to handle it themselves.



"If you make the snake feel threatened and go too close to it, they will actively defend themselves and that's when the majority of bites happen," Mr Wilkinson said.

