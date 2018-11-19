The simple iPhone trick the internet loves

These iPhone hacks will make life easier and a lot more fun.

What a time to be alive … oh, sorry, if you own an iPhone that is.

Not only have Apple fans just discovered the iPad Pro can double as a giant fridge magnet, but now we are all about to have our brains melted by the latest iPhone hack I bet you never knew about (because I didn't and I'm a tech reporter).

What I'm about to share with you may change the way you look at your iPhone forever.

Or, it could make no difference to your life whatsoever.

If that's the case, then the rest of us have important things to discuss so excuse me, please.

Prepare to have your mind blown. Ready?

The magic occurred earlier today when US food blogger Krissy Brierre-Davis tweeted her discovery after she tried to compose a text message.

Ms Brierre-Davis alerted us all to the fact that if you click and hold the space bar, "you can move the cursor instead of trying to drag the cursor itself with your fat thumb".

And Boy George, it works.

So, yeah. I'll let that sink in for a second.

You can now scroll around your texts effortlessly with your big old thumb, find the perfect place to correct yourself and save precious seconds of life in the process.

This feature is sure to have far-reaching impacts on our social lives and could change the course of history indefinitely.

Ferocious text arguments between newly estranged lovers will soon be a thing of eloquence and class. Just use that space bar!

Let your thumb do the heavy lifting and sharpen up that abuse before you fling it at him and his hot new girlfriend.

Messages like "pak up ur shoot n get the duck out of my horse" will soon be a thing of the past.

The insane trick has blown up all over social media, as people reveal their horror at not knowing about the shortcut before.

I mean, Roneel was locked in a vulgar battle with his thumb for years until now.

Jen was shook to high heaven by the news.

And Andrew has finally found something more satisfying to him than gift wrapping.

So it looks like this discovery has truly made the world a better place.

And I'm all about that!

So I took the internet to find you guys some more iPhone shortcuts that will change your lives for the better.

Follow me!

CALL BACK … AND AGAIN … AND AGAIN:

This one's a nifty trick for those of us whose boyfriends won't answer their phone, even though we've been trying to reach them for the last four years.

Pfft, boys!

When you launch your Phone app to make that call, instead of typing his number from scratch, or scrolling through your Recent or Contact lists, just hit the green phone picture on your handset.

This will automatically bring up the last number you dialled.

So, keep trying.

THREE FINGER ZOOM:

Use three of your sturdiest peg holders to get your peep on!

This trick allows you to zoom in anywhere on your phone screen, simply by double tapping the area with three fingers. Why three, you ask? I have no idea, but it's pretty fun to do!

To activate the shortcuts, go to Settings > General > Accessibility > Zoom.

Turn that sucker on, as well as Show Controller, and you're all set for a three finger salute.

Three's a crowd, usually. But not today, friends.

GET YOUR SPIRITS UP:

Well, butter my toast and call me crispy, this iPhone trick is a real treat.

If you're the kind of person who likes to get real physical, preferably with your hands and in steamy, sweaty conditions, then this is the perfect tool for you!

Just open up that boring Compass app everyone ignores and swipe left to reveal your very own spirit level.

This spirit level will hold it's own on any construction site and is sure to impress the lads.

This cool spirit level cost me precisely zero dollars.

TRICKY DIGITS:

This one's bound to come in handy the next time you're trying to split the bill, which is literally everywhere I go.

It's a scientific fact that none of us can use our brains anymore to conduct simple equations, so the humble iPhone calculator really helps for doing sums and such.

But the worst part is having to hit C and start from the beginning when we make a mistake mid-sum.

Well, we don't have to anymore!

Instead of resetting your baby maths from the start, just swipe left or right on the calculator to erase the last number you typed.

Who knew there was an even lazier way to be lazy?!

SAUCY PICS:

We all have them. Those secret, saucy photographs we don't want popping up when we're showing off our latest holiday snaps.

My (very) personal collection involves a whole variety of sauces I'd rather my work colleagues not have access to.

Horseradish sauce, ranch sauce and a particularly rare barbecue sauce that is now illegal to own.

Well now, all I have to do is go to my Photos app, find the saucy pics, click Share and select Hide.

The photos will be sent to a "Hidden" folder that I can then hide within my various Albums.

Thumbs up.

CUSTOMISE YOUR REPLIES:

You know those three responses you can send people when you're trying to ignore their calls?

Sorry, I can't talk right now.

I'm on my way.

Can I call you later?

When what you'd rather say is:

I can't talk right now, or ever again.

I'm on my way to a concert, without you.

Don't call me again or I will contact the police

Well, now you can!

Simply go to Settings > Phone > Respond with text and set up your own customised responses. Easy!