The impact airconditioning makes for school of 1970 students

THE students and staff at Ipswich State High School can already feel the difference a cool change makes.

The Brassall state school was one of the 15 announced as part of the State Government’s priority airconditioning program in October to aircondition every room in the school.

A month later, the government fast-tracked a further $50 million to do the same for 300 schools across Queensland.

Only half of those were completed by the start of the school year.

This past week, Premier Annastacia Palaszczuk promised every classroom in every Queensland state school will be airconditioned by mid-2022.

At Ipswich State High, 56 new units have been installed by local business Chek Air Conditioning so far with the remaining eight to come in the Easter holiday break.

About half of the classrooms at the school of 1970 students did not have airconditioning before the government’s policy announcement.

Principal Simon Riley said he was already seeing the benefits.

“Up to then we had been working on old ones, ones we had subsidised ourselves,” he said.

“We had a school review in week three. So it was fairly hot and wet and steamy and we had the rain and then the heat.

“Every (Department of Education) reviewer went into classes and they spoke to over 100 kids and 80 of our staff.

“They commented on the fact that the work was obviously happening even after a break time. Even after a sweaty day in period four, they didn’t notice any drop off which is a very positive thing.”

Mr Riley said it was difficult for teachers to motivate kids who were made to swelter through temperatures that crept into the high 30s and beyond.

It was an all too common occurrence in Ipswich.

“It’s great the department and the government is seeing the need to do it,” he said.

“It’s going to save schools a bit of their own money.

“It’s a massive commitment to public education. It puts us on par, I suppose, with the private schools.”