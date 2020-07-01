The iconic Whitsunday islands you can visit from today

Daydream Island reopened today after being closed for more than three months. Image: Supplied.

SUN-SEEKING southerners and residents looking for a staycation will rejoice today as two iconic Whitsunday resorts welcome guests for the first time in more than three months.

Daydream Island and Elysian Retreat on Long Island reopened today after coronavirus restrictions forced closures in late March.

Daydream Island chief operating officer Dilip Madhok said today's reopening was made even sweeter with yesterday's announcement of the Queensland border reopening.

"It is really exciting to see such a big focus on domestic tourism," he said.

"We're thrilled to be a part of it, inviting back travellers from all over the country."

Day guests to Daydream Island will also be accepted from today with ferries departing from Port of Airlie three times a day.

While the Living Reef and other iconic Daydream centrepieces remain the same, there are some slight changes on the island to align with COVID management plans.

These include individual guest amenity cleaning kits and personal use sanitiser wipes for guests as well as a focus on reduced contact.

This will be achieved through touchless transactions and digitisation throughout the resort including contactless check in and check out and QR code activated menus.

The reopening of Elysian Retreat on Long Island was welcomed by the island's manager Charlton Craggs, who said resort bookings were "picking up" for the end of July.

Mr Craggs said since the border reopening announcement he had seen a spike in bookings.

"We've had a few phone calls this morning already and I think the fact people have an official date (means) they're more willing to book, so we're really happy about it," he said.

Staff have been hard at work during the lockdown with a new vegetable garden and chicken coop checked off the to-do list.

Mr Craggs said while he was "a little bit nervous" to welcome guests after more than three months of closures, he looked forward to showing off the region's winter offerings of whales and warm weather.