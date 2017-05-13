23°
News

The iconic 'busted hat' that tells a million stories

Joel Gould
| 13th May 2017 9:00 AM
OLD FAITHFUL: Evan McCosh wears his entry into the Ipswich Show 'busted hat category', a hat he's treasured since 1970.
OLD FAITHFUL: Evan McCosh wears his entry into the Ipswich Show 'busted hat category', a hat he's treasured since 1970. Rob Williams

Popular Stories

Local Real Estate

Search for local real estate online now

Subscribe Now

Start with 50% off your first 12 weeks Subscribe Now

YOU can leave your hat on.

Joe Cocker said that, and Evan McCosh has been doing exactly that with his legendary "busted hat" for 47 years.

He first wore the 1896-model Lord Baden-Powell woollen felt hat when he was a young Scout in 1970, when his parents presented him with what was a pride and joy piece of headwear.

Since then it has been burnt, worn for days on end fishing, hiking and at the beach...and has been with him to Mt Everest base camp.

Last Christmas the hat was "retired" after a Christmas outing to Tallebudgera, but don't be surprised if it comes out of retirement again this December.

Mr McCosh, who lives at Flinders View, has now entered his tried and true hat in the Ipswich Show's "busted hat" category.

"I was 13 years old when I got the hat with a whole brand new Scouts uniform," he recalled.

"You were proud as punch because you were going to Scouts, after going to Cubs for four years.

"But a couple of years later it got burnt."

 

Evan McCosh in 1970, the day he received his new Scouts hat. It was burnt on the brim two years later, much to his horror.
Evan McCosh in 1970, the day he received his new Scouts hat. It was burnt on the brim two years later, much to his horror. Contributed

Mr McCosh's wife Robyn has written a brilliant poem about the hat, based on the information her husband gave her, and one of the stanzas refers to the "war wound" it received.

It goes like this:

For many years I wore it as a Scout

There are lots of stories I can tell you about.

One such story, happened only after two years

Raising just one, of my greatest fears...

Mr McCosh picks up the story, while pointing to the hole on the brim.

"It was at a Silkstone Scout fete on a Saturday afternoon," he said.

"Everyone panicked and pulled all the stalls down and packed everything away, and I threw the hat down to the side near the barbecue.

"In the wind a coal got blown out of the barbecue and landed on my hat.

"Later, when I saw it, the hat stunk. And it stunk for years after because of the burning felt."

The young McCosh knew that his working class parents couldn't afford to replace it, being an expensive hat.

So he kept wearing it, and wearing it, and wearing it.

 

Evan McCosh wearing his favourite headpiece at his wedding rehearsal with wife Robyn at Brown&#39;s Park. Robyn has written a beautiful ode to the old hat.
Evan McCosh wearing his favourite headpiece at his wedding rehearsal with wife Robyn at Brown's Park. Robyn has written a beautiful ode to the old hat. Contributed

Robyn's poem takes up the story:

Whether it be wind, rain or sun protection

This hat has provided it all, just to mention

Used for many activities such as mowing and skiing

It has played a big part of my true well being.

Mr McCosh wore the hat wherever he went, for shade.

It went with him to Mt Everest base camp with a group of trekkers.

He wore it to Double Island Point on beach trips.

 

A fit and bronzed Evan McCosh, and old "busted”, enjoy the sun at Double Island Point.
A fit and bronzed Evan McCosh, and old "busted”, enjoy the sun at Double Island Point. Contributed

It was on his melon when a group of hundreds of motorbike riders roared through the bar of a hotel at Aratula to break a record.

It was atop his head while driving boats at Somerset, while fishing. You name it.

"I wore it every day," he said.

"When it was a Scout hat it was really hard but then it got soft.

"So as I got older I took the inside piece out of it so it could fit my head.

"I could roll it up and put it in my pack."

The hat has the top blown out of it, like a grenade went off inside it.

"But that is just wear and tear," Mr McCosh grinned.

Robyn's poem continues:

My hat no longer has its place on my head.

Its time now belongs on my shed hook instead.

"It had its last trip to Tallebudgera caravan park where I have been going for the last 27 years for Christmas," Mr McCosh said.

"My hat goes with me every year.

"But I noticed last year it is nearly torn through at the back.

"My wife and my children, mind you, have been trying to get rid of this hat for years.

"The kids say 'that hat is a disgrace Dad. You can't wear it anymore'.

"My wife hid it on me once, and told me she had thrown it away. That just about divorced us.

"She was embarrassed to see me wearing it."

 

Evan McCosh wearing his hat fishing at St George. His hat was his lucky charm with rod in hand.
Evan McCosh wearing his hat fishing at St George. His hat was his lucky charm with rod in hand. Contributed

Reluctantly, Mr McCosh realised last Christmas that his hat was just about to split in two.

His wife bought him a new hat, and old trusty went in a special place.

"It hangs in my shed now," he grinned.

"But I can still wear it if I really need to.

"I have fought tooth and nail to keep that hat.

"It has been such a part of my life. It brings back so many good memories. I can go through a thousand things thinking about that hat.

"I used to take it to squash tournaments, because it was the only hat I ever had."

It was Robyn who suggested her husband enter the hat in the Ipswich Show.

"She saw it advertised and said 'you have got the winning hat surely'," he said.

"I thought 'why not?'"

 

Evan McCosh with "old faithful” on his melon after riding a motorbike through an Aratula bar room.
Evan McCosh with "old faithful” on his melon after riding a motorbike through an Aratula bar room. Contributed

Robyn writes her husband's farewell to the hat in the last two lines of her poem:

I am sure we will meet again in heaven

Goodbye, from your best friend EVAN.

But maybe that farewell is a bit premature.

"Where it is in my shed, I see it every time I walk in," Mr McCosh said.

"If I am getting all my gear down to go away for Christmas, there is every chance it will go in with my gear - just so I can hang it in the annexe at the caravan park.

"Everyone recognises me there, just because of that hat."

When you see this busted hat on the horizon, you certainly know who is under it.

To borrow wife Robyn's words, and put them in her husband's voice:

"I cannot bring myself to lay it to rest.

"My hat to me, will always be the best."

Ipswich Queensland Times

Topics:  hat ipswich ipswich festival

WATCH: Ipswich 'the best city on earth': Karl Stefanovic

WATCH: Ipswich 'the best city on earth': Karl Stefanovic

Sexiest man on TV loves 'The Switch'

Garage engulfed in flames, fuelled by accelerant

Fire truck generic. Photo Tessa Mapstone / South Burnett Times

Firefighters were called to the blaze around 7am.

PHOTOS: Vintage cars draw hundreds to region

Leigh Pokarier of Brassall entered her VW Beetle 'Lil Ruby' in the show, taking home a people's choice award for her efforts.

MORE than 600 people travelled to Prenzlau for the annual car show

Watchdog launches mass audit of Ipswich businesses

A waitress is seen holding a coffee at a cafe in Canberra, Thursday, Feb. 23, 2017. The Fair Work Commission today announced cuts to Sunday and public holiday penalty rated in the retail and hospitality industries. (AAP Image/Lukas Coch) NO ARCHIVING

Fair Work to descend on Ipswich, audit 200 businesses

Local Partners

The iconic 'busted hat' that tells a million stories

Ipswich man's 47-year-old Scouts hat in new Ipswich Show section

Russell Morris the real deal at Queens Park gig

LEGEND: Australian blues and roots icon Russell Morris is performing in Ipswich as part of Jazz, Wine and Blues.

ARIA hall of famer and blues great rocks with inspiring Oz stories

What's on in Ipswich this weekend

TASTY: Decorated cake judging at the show.

Six things to do in the city and surrounds

Petula Clark delighted to sing live for Australian fans

STILL TOURING: English singer Petula Clark is coming to Queensland.

English star Petula Clark still puts on a great show, even at 84.

Your guide to a great night out in Ipswich

LIVE MUSIC: This One Time at Band Camp perform for the large crowd at ANZAC Park on New Year's Eve. Adrian Brookes, Craig Walsh, Scott Rub and Seb Harris. Photo: Mike Knott / NewsMail

The latest from the city's live music scene

Hollywood fearing worst US summer in a decade

TOO many sequels mean Hollywood is bracing for one of their worst peak seasons in years.

What's on in Ipswich this weekend

TASTY: Decorated cake judging at the show.

Six things to do in the city and surrounds

TV Insider: My visit to the MasterChef mansion

The MasterChef contestants take their table tennis very seriously.

The mini-mansion is more than just a place to sleep.

Charlie Hunnam tells all about new King Arthur blockbuster

Charlie Hunnam in a scene from the movie King Arthur: Legend of the Sword.

"If only you knew what a weird neurotic young man I am."

The Red Pill: Netflix says no, Nimbin says yes

ON SCREEN: A still from The Red Pill (2016), a documentary that chronicles American filmmaker Cassie Jaye's journey following the mysterious and polarizing Men's Rights Movement (MRAs).

The film that even Netflix has refused to air will screen in Nimbin

Experiment blues rockers all fired up for year ahead

ECLECTIC: Ipswich band Fire and Whistle Theory.

IPSWICH band Fire and Whistle theory may be the next big thing

Weird explanation over ‘great Logie robbery’

Samuel Johnson’s silver Logie is seen just hours before it was stolen in a Melbourne pub.

Man who stole Samuel Johnson’s Logie painted a ‘heartless thief’.

SUPERB LOCATION WITH INGROUND POOL

32 Cowley Drive, Flinders View 4305

House 4 1 2 $399,000...

With the emphasis focused on the great outdoor lifestyle, you'll spend all your time relaxing and entertaining with the great set up that this home has to...

Limestone Ridges is the place to be!

481 Limestone Ridges Road, Limestone Ridges 4305

House 3 1 6 SOLD UNDER THE...

LAST CHANCE TO VIEW BEFORE AUCTION-PLEASE CALL ME TO BOOK IN A TIME THIS WEEK! Make no mistakes here, this rare find is presented to sell at Auction! A lifestyle...

GREAT INVESTMENT HIGH ON THE HILL

82 Hill Street, Tivoli 4305

House 2 1 1 SOLD UNDER THE...

This quintessential Queenslander oozes charm and appeal from a bygone era. With a picket fence, traditional faÃ§ade, polished timber floor boards, VJ walls, and a...

POST WAR CHARMER IN IDYLLIC LOCATION

12 Idolwood Street, Eastern Heights 4305

House 3 1 1 SOLD PRIOR TO...

This character filled post war home is nestled in one of Ipswich's finest pockets. Surrounded by an abundance of renovated homes and tree lined streets this is...

The Complete Package – The Best of All Things Old &amp; New!

4 Jackes Street, Eastern Heights 4305

House 5 2 2 $599,000

This stunning family home is sure to impress the fussiest of buyers. It embodies the old world charm of yesteryear whilst also offering every modern convenience...

CHARACTER QUEENSLANDER WITH INNER-CITY ADDRESS !!

11 Wellen Street, Bundamba 4304

House 3 1 1 $289,000 Neg

HERE it is… a beautiful little Queenslander, with a block over 800 square metres, all under 300k !! Located in a quiet little street of Bundamba, and being only...

&quot;LIFESTYLE INDULGENCE AT AN AFFORDBLE PRICE&quot;

30 Pearse Drive, Brassall 4305

House 4 2 $489,000

Superbly constructed and designed with families in mind this meticulously presented home offers unrivalled lifestyle living. You will feel as if you are on...

HUGE LUXURY HOME on over an Acre of Riverfront Land

135 Moores Pocket Road, Moores Pocket 4305

House 5 2 2 $469,000

THE ULTIMATE FAMILY HOME complete with MEDIA ROOM, CHILDREN'S RETREAT and HUGE BACK YARD stretching long & straight to the River's Edge (5218SQM Block). This...

Four Bedrooms For The Price Of Three!

16 Blanck Street, Raceview 4305

House 4 1 3 $289,000

Situated on a 731m2 block on a quiet Street that ends in a cul-de-sac connected to the Bethany Private Primary School, this genuinely rare 4-bedroom home is ready...

GREAT VALUE CHARACTER HOME (Circa 1900) + BIG SHED ON 890SQM

6 Mary Street, Bundamba 4304

House 3 1 4 Offers From...

Classic, picture perfect "Queenslander" boasting traditional wraparound verandah situated on a generous, elevated 890sqm corner block in a sought after location...

Big send off for the Ipswich Mall

Above: Alli Grant and Tim Krause of Red and White Foundation and Chris Went CEO of St Andrews Hospital Ipswich are hosting the last dining event in the mall before the redevelopment.

Residents have one last chance to experience the end of an era

FLASHBACK: Historic moment to be recreated at grand opening

VISION: The new owners of the old technical college buildings, James and Tracey Long.

How Ipswich Technical College came to be

Nine incredible, multi-million dollar Coast homes for sale

This award-winning home was designed by architect Paul Clout.

Some of the Coast's most lavish houses

A close look what Sekisui's newest plans mean for Coolum

SEKISUI: An artist's impression of Sekisui House's proposed Yaroomba development.

Revealed: The pros and cons of Yaroomba's proposed new "village"

20mil homes not enough: Need for sand mine questioned

Sand mine opponents attend the Nambour Council Chambers, where the proposed development was rejected.

Community questions need for site as data reveals scale of resources

Ready to SELL your property?

Post Your Ad Here!