The human cannonball is coming!

FOR the very first time, with no CGI and no special effects, Ipswich residents have the chance to see a real life stuntman fly through the air as the city welcomes The Human Cannonball, Warren Brophy.

The seventh-generation show legend will be shot from his custom-built cannon and fly between 30 to 40 metres with no safety equipment other than a net to catch him at the other end.

If you've heard the surname Brophy before, chances are you're spot on if you're thinking of Aussie show circuit personalities.

A travelling entertainer who dedicated his life to the industry, Fred Brophy's Boxing Tent is part of our folklore.

Ipswich Show Guide 2019 Warren Brophy The Human Cannonball

So it was no surprise to find out that Warren Brophy, who is bringing his outdoor circus and his human cannonball stunts to the Ipswich Show this week, is actually related to an Aussie legend.

The nephew of Fred Brophy, Warren Brophy Jr has spent his entire life travelling from town to town.

"This is our newest act, and it's me that gets fired out of the cannon," Warren said. "It's fair to say this is in my blood. My uncle Fred does the boxing troupe which everyone knows about, and I'm sure my one year old son will be the eighth generation of Brophys on the show circuit.

"My mother was from the Perry family which dates back to about the 1860s when they started performing and on my dad's side I'm a 5th generation. There isn't much else to do when you're in my family. I was born in Bendigo, went straight back to the circus and I've been on the road ever since. I went to school doing correspondence, every two weeks you'd get a heap of work from them and did it that way up to high school."

Warren has seen more of Australia in his life than most of us will see in twenty lifetimes, and he's so used to life on the road that he finds it hard to settle.

Ipswich Show Guide 2019 Warren Brophy The Human Cannonball

"If I'm in a place for more than three weeks I get itchy feet, but I do enjoy it," Warren said. "The last three years I've actually travelled overseas a lot more, and been doing shows. I'm going to do a contract in Europe straight after the Ipswich Show for three months."

Warren wants everyone who comes to see the exciting show to make lots of noise, as he admits is the bit he loves the most.

"The best part of my job is the reaction from the audience, especially in places like Ipswich, you really feel the crowd's response. We enjoy making people happy, that's what we've always done as a family!"

You can see Warren Brophy's show every day of the Ipswich Show. Check the programme in your official show guide FREE with your QT Friday and Saturday for times and locations.