The hot five items to purchase from Kmart
WITH Gladstone shoppers getting excited for the relaunch of Kmart, we've compiled the top 5 hot items to buy this season.
At the beginning of this year the department store launched its Inspired Living Range, split in to three trends - the sophisticated and elegant 'Timeless', the warm an nostalgic 'Natural', and the modern and minimalistic 'Urban'.
Timeless Drinks Trolley - $39.
Urban Angled Floor Lamp - $39.
Natural Woven Ottoman - $29.
Timeless Lilac Velvet Occasional Chair - $49.
Natural Aspen QB Reversible Quilt Cover Set - $18.
Any of these items can be purchased at Kmart Gladstone when the store reopens this Saturday at 8am.