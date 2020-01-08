The Hornet to fly into the Lockyer Valley

CHAMPION: Boxer Jeff Horn will speak at the 2020 Australia Day Awards Ceremony in the Lockyer Valley. Photo: Glenn Hunt

LOCKYER Valley Regional Council will welcome a boxing champion to the region as the 2020 Australia Day Ambassador.

Mayor Tanya Milligan said this year's ambassador was a fitting choice for the Lockyer Valley.

"We are thrilled to announce Jeff Horn, former WBO World Welterweight boxing champion, will join us this Australia Day," she said.

"Jeff has won numerous awards, including the Don Award, Queensland Sports Star of the Year Award and the GQ Sportsman of the Year Award.

"Jeff was a quarter-finalist at the 2012 London Olympics, which was the best performance by an Australian Olympic boxer for 20 years,."

In what's regarded as the biggest fight in Australian boxing history, Horn famously defeated 11-times world champion Manny Pacquiao in 2017. That same year, he successfully defended his world title against the WBO No. 10 Gary Corcoran.

In 2018, he defeated Anthony Mundine in just 96 seconds. Just last month he won an against-the-odds rematch with Michael Zerafa.

Horn is the national ambassador for anti-bullying for AMAYDA, an empowerment program developed to combat bullying in schools, as well as an ambassador for the INAS Global Games.

"Jeff has built a career on being resilient and the ability to rise above the hand he's dealt and for a region such as ours, this really rings true for so many here in the Lockyer Valley," Cr Milligan said.

Those attending the awards ceremony will also enjoy the opportunity to hear Horn speak candidly about his ­career and achievements, when he sits down with Cr Milligan to discuss the charities he ­supports, the work he is passionate about, his resilience and more.

The Lockyer Valley Australia Day Awards and Citizenship Ceremony will be held at the Gatton Shire Hall on Sunday, January 26. Doors open at 8.30am, with the ceremony to begin at 9am, sharp.

The region's newest citizens will also be welcomed. The day aims to pay tribute to individuals and groups who have made significant contributions to our local community or achieved exceptional results in sporting, environment or cultural endeavours.

For more information on Australia Day activities being held throughout the Lockyer Valley, visit www.luvyalockyer.com.au.