What The Hangover baby looks like now

The Hangover with Ed Helms, Zach Galifianakis and Bradley Cooper. Picture: Alamy

It's been 10 years since The Hangover was released, but the film's youngest star has still never seen it.

The baby who was strapped to Alan (played by Zach Galifianakis) was actually played by eight different babies, The Sun reports.

Two of those were twins - Grant Holmquist, who got most of the screen time, and his sister Avery.

Grant later reprised his role in the second sequel, The Hangover Part III, which ended the franchise in 2013.

Eight babies played little Carlos in The Hangover.

Their mum Carrie Holmquist has now revealed the twins' first time on set was to film the pool scene at Caesars Palace hotel when Galifianakis, Bradley Cooper, Ed Helms and Justin Bartha try to figure out what they'd done the night before.

It featured Alan joking about with little Carlos (that's what Alan named the baby) and making him do lewd gestures.

She told TooFab: "I was so concerned with the safety and temperament of my baby that I didn't realise what the actors were doing and trusted their choices.

"It was only after the footage was in the can that the child welfare worker asked me if I was OK with the content.

"I looked at my husband, and we agreed it would've been nice to be asked about it prior to the scene being shot, but what was done, was done!"

What Grant looks like now. Picture: Carrie Holmquist Photography

Grant’s sister Avery also appeared in the original movie. Picture: Carrie Holmquist Photography

She also admitted the kids had only watched their scenes - and not the whole franchise.

Ms Holmquist said they'd be allowed to watch the trilogy in full "once they hit high school and can appreciate some of the situation jokes more".

Despite being just a young child at the time, Grant, now 11, still gets paid from his Hangover appearances.

"Grant still has money trickling in from The Hangover Part III every quarter, which is nice for the college fund," his mum said. "He only worked two days, and there is an involved equation that determines the residual rates."

This article originally appeared on The Sun and was reproduced with permission