‘The ground is cracked open’: Farmer awaits La Niña rain

Mt Sylvia farmer Anthony Bauer said he needed 100mm+ of rain to quench the drought. Photo: Ebony Graveur

Mt Sylvia farmer Anthony Bauer said he needed 100mm+ of rain to quench the drought. Photo: Ebony Graveur

UNSHEATHE your umbrella and polish your gumboots, Ipswich, as the weekend is shaping up to be a wet one.

With likelihood of a downpour increasing by Sunday, it’s possible the rain could start as early as today across the Ipswich region.

Bureau of Meteorology’s Pieter Claassen said storms may also be on the cards, bringing possible damage.

“The shower and thunderstorm boundary might get close to Ipswich this afternoon, but getting much more likely from Sunday,” Mr Claassen said.

“It’s probably pretty unlikely we’ll get a thunderstorm today but more likely showers.”

LOCAL NEWS: Award-winning drama to be filmed at Ipswich campus

Lockyer Valley organic vegetable farmer Anthony Bauer said he, and the rest of the valley, desperately needed rain.

“We’re in the grips of a pretty severe drought and the underground water supply is very limited,” Mr Bauer said.

“The Bureau is telling us that we’re in La Niña so we’re expecting some decent rainfall over the next six months.”

But a single shower won’t quench the dry; Mr Bauer said the region needed 100mm+ of rain.

“It’s so dry the ground is cracked open – the first two or three inches of rainfall are going to just go into the ground and wet the soil but then hopefully it will run into creeks and dams,” he said.

Today and tomorrow have a 50 per cent chance of rain and there is an 80 per cent chance of rain on Sunday.

“Tomorrow there is a better chance of thunderstorms, most likely occurring from the late afternoon into the evening and even over night into Sunday,” Mr Claassen said.

“And then on Sunday, as that system passes very close to us, those chances of storms will increase.”

He said rain was expected to continue halfway into next week.

“There’s a trough just over the west of Queensland at the moment, heading east and it’s going to bring some tropical moisture with it, which will enable those showers and thunderstorms,” he said.

“It could be quite a lot of rain – the thunderstorms could be fairly fast moving but they’ll be fairly extensive, especially if you get caught under one of the heavier ones.”

LOCAL NEWS: Samsung phone ‘explodes’ in man’s hands

He estimated Sunday and Monday storms could bring as much as 50-55mm of rainfall to patches with between 15-20mm to land in most gauges.

Despite the apparent ties to the La Niña event, the predicted rain was not necessarily related, according to Mr Claassen.

“Certainly, these events during a La Niña time can bring more rainfall and potentially happen more frequently,” he said.

“But it’s hard to attribute a single weather event to La Niña – you can’t really say this weather event is purely La Niña.”

Read more news by Ebony Graveur.