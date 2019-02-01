The grandmother who forgave her 'thrill kill' attackers

ATTACK: New Zealand grandmother Dulcie Brook was savagely attacked while bushwalking in Noosa National Park.

TRUE CRIME: About 160km north of Brisbane lies one of the jewels of the Sunshine Coast.

Noosa National Park, declared in 1939 and encompassing more than 3000ha of land, attracts more than 1.5 million visitors each year.

But its picturesque scenery and stunning walking tracks belie a sinister past.

In 1998 a bushwalking, New Zealand grandmother was savaged by two satanic lesbian teens, one still a schoolgirl.

Sarah Fotini Bird, then 17, and her girlfriend, Aleaha Jade Schipper, 18, had both attended Matthew Flinders Anglican College, where as outcasts, they kept secretive, satanic diaries.

Christchurch grandma Dulcie Brook, almost 60 at the time, had been bushwalking on the Tanglewood Track when the two girls jumped her from behind on June 30, 1998.

Armed with a kitchen carving knife and nunchaku, the pair attacked Ms Brook on the trail.

Bird attacked Ms Brook with the knife, slitting her throat from ear to ear then stabbing her 26 times.

Schipper bashed Ms Brook over the head with the nunchaku and the pair rolled her body down an embankment and left her to die.

During the frenzied attack, during which Ms Brook refused to die, she told the girls to stop, fearing they were trying to cut her head off as Bird hacked around the circumference of her neck.

Bird later laughed about that during her recorded interview with police, after a police manhunt tracked the pair to Hervey Bay after they went on the run for eight days.

Two other bushwalkers found her and Ms Brook miraculously survived, after a 9-day stint in hospital, but suffered damage to her vocal chords.

The pair, who'd signed oaths to worship the devil and kept satanic diaries speaking of their desire to kill, had stalked Ms Brook as she hiked through the national park.

Bird was originally sentenced to 20 years' prison for attempted murder, but had that reduced to 16 years on appeal, while Schipper had her 11 year sentence for causing grievous bodily harm with intent reduced to nine years.

Bird was released on parole in December, 2011.

Ms Brook publicly stated she'd forgiven the teens long ago for the attack which put her in intensive care for four days and having relocated to Christchurch, she was happy for them to be released.

Schipper was released in 2005 after both had been declared serious violent offenders.

Their trial revealed sordid details of the teenage girls' love affair and their interest in satanic rituals.

During the trial in 1999 media outlets widely reported Bird had long held a desire to kill and it wasn't remorse that saved Ms Brook's life, it had been the bluntness of the knife.

Crown prosecutor Peter Ridgeway told the court Bird had been "amused, excited, challenged, stimulated by what she had done".

Christmas Day nightmare

KYM Spoehr was a drifter with a devious desire on Christmas Day in 2001.

A 29-year-old Japanese tourist was walking through the Noosa National Park and asked Spoehr for directions.

She had no idea the innocent interaction would take such a violent turn.

He attacked her with a piece of wood then took her captive and repeatedly raped her overnight.

Spoehr was tracked to Coffs Harbour after a comfit image published by the Daily sparked a flood of intelligence which investigators believed played a crucial role in the arrest and extradition of the predator.

Former Sunshine Coast detective Sergeant Des Mahoney previously told the Daily the media assistance had been vital as Spoehr had terrorised victims in the Noosa National Park in the late-1990s and early 2000s.

Spoehr had tied his Japanese victim to a tree with ropes usually used to hog-tie goannas and he gagged his victim with duct tape before slicing her clothes off with a knife.

Spoehr had packed up his camp and thrown away evidence as he went on the run, evading police for three weeks, before he was arrested in Coffs Harbour after being spotted at an ANZ bank.

After raping the woman he untied her, removed the gag and made her a cup of tea while she smoked cigarettes.

Fearing for her life, the woman gained Spoehr's trust enough to escape and in May, 2003, he was convicted on his own plea of guilty.

Spoehr was sentenced to 14 years jail for seven counts of rape, one count of sexual assault, one count of holding his victim hostage and one count of disabling her.

He was due for release in January, 2016, but a doctor's report tendered to the Supreme Court advised he remained a risk of re-offending.

In October, 2017, Spoehr voiced his indignation at the prospect of a supervised release, having previously been denied a release for his refusal to take part in sex offender programs or psychological therapy while behind bars.

But later in October Spoehr agreed to honour strict conditions and was due to be released.

A Queensland Corrective Services spokeswoman said their records showed Spoehr was currently in custody.