The good, the bad and the ugly of baby names

OUR Ipswich bub's special feature has returned for another year.

I get a kick out of this feature because it's such a fantastic keepsake for families and it reminds me how much people still value having their little ones published in the newspaper.

I also get a kick out of some of the names.

I used to feel a bit outraged by some of the weird and wonderful names people gave their kids. These days I've decided it makes no difference to me so who really cares.

If the children feel hard done by down the track, that's between them and their parents.

But it has changed the way we check our captions.

Once upon a time if you came across something quite normal like Jon with no h, you would quiz the reporter or photographer on whether that missing letter was intentional.

These days there's all sorts of extra letters added and I wouldn't been shocked if I saw a baby named Johhn or Gohn.

Regardless of their names, we love bringing you these gorgeous bubs. Don't miss part 2 in tomorrow's edition.