The glitz and glam of Christmas in Beaudesert

BRIGHT SPARKS: Finella Loch and Cr Michael Enright are preparing for The Light Up Beaudesert event.

BRIGHT SPARKS: Finella Loch and Cr Michael Enright are preparing for The Light Up Beaudesert event. David Nielsen

THE town of Beaudesert is set to sparkle this festive season as the community joins forces to spread the Christmas cheer.

Christmas lights glimmer on the rooftops of houses, lighting up the night sky, reindeer and Santa spread out on front lawns and mailboxes are decked out in coloured tinsel.

As you drive further into town, a giant star on top of a larger than life Christmas tree greets you at the intersection of Brisbane and William Streets.

This little town square will be full of people on the night of December 1 for the second annual Light Up Beaudesert event.

Finella Loch, along with Councillor Michael Enright, have been working together to provide Beaudesert with a new Christmas tradition which will bring the community together to celebrate the holiday season.

While the inaugural Light Up Beaudesert event was a big success last year, Ms Loch said this year's festivities would be bigger and better.

"I really love Christmas - I am a Christmas tragic,” she said while laughing.

"That's why when people around town were saying we needed to do something to celebrate Christmas as a community, I jumped on board to help.

"The council have been really supportive. They bought the big Christmas tree which we light up on December 1.

"Singers from the A-Choired Taste choir will begin the festivities at 6.30pm followed by the lighting of the Christmas tree around 7pm.”

In a bid to make the community feel more involved and inner their Christmas spirit, local yarners and knitters have been creating items which organisers will wrap around the trees which line William Street in what they call 'yarn bombing'.

Volunteers have also made a number of mini Santas which they will give to local businesses to hide in their stores for children to find.