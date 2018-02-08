Menu
NEW BUSINESS: Coffee, treats and jobs on offer at Girls cafe

Helen Spelitis
by

THE two ladies behind a successful business venture aimed at women are stretching their wings and opening in a new town.

The Girls' Coffee Bar at Marburg will soon have a sister store in Fernvale.

Owners Jody Davis and Katrina Birch have confirmed they're hoping to open The Girls' Coffee Bar at Fernvale in early March.

The pair are in the process of taking over an existing business near Fernvale State School.

They're on the hunt for new workers ahead of the big opening.

"We've been in Marburg for seven years so we must be doing something right," Katrina said.

"We've got good clientele, plenty of locals and regulars who support us and we meet new faces every day."

There are 13 staff employed at the Marburg shop and Katrina said a similar number would be needed at the new Fernvale location.

"Jodie and I will be very much hands on," Katrina said.

"We want to get a feel for the clientele but we're looking to deliver the same standard of service and operate the same hours so we will have a similar level of staff."

 

The owners of The Girl's Coffee Bar at Marburg, (L-R) Jody Davis and Katrina Birch. Photo: Kate Czerny / The Queensland Times Kate Czerny

 

The Girls Coffee Bar at Marburg was a dream come true for Jody,

Both Jody and Katrina worked as high school teachers before becoming small business owners.

Jody specialised in hospitality and always wanted to open her own business, Katrina said.

"I just came along for the ride," Katrina quipped.

"I have management skills so I am responsible for administration and the front of house while Jodie takes care of the back of house."

About 95% of the food served at the Girls Coffee Bar at Marburg is home-made, from the hamburger patties to the sausage rolls.

"We even make out own lasagne sauce... that does come out in the flavour."

'The Girls' are on the hunt for new staff members to join their growing team.
