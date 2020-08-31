Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
Travel

The Ghan back on track after five month COVID absence

by NATASHA EMECK
31st Aug 2020 7:07 AM
Premium Content Subscriber only

 

A HUNDRED passengers hopped aboard The Ghan for the train's grand return to the Territory after a five month-long absence due to COVID-19.

The Ghan hasn't operated since March due to border closures and Sunday marked an end to the longest break in operations in the trains's 91-year history.

MORE TOURISM NEWS

Planned return of the Ghan good news for NT tourism

The NT's tourism sector has revealed it is 'feeling the impact' of WA and Tasmania's border closures

New NT Tourism campaign features NT News masthead

The Ghan left the Adelaide terminal at midday, stopping at Manguri, Alice Springs and Katherine before arriving in Darwin later this week.

 

The famous Ghan train travelling from Adelaide to Darwin through the Red Centre.
The famous Ghan train travelling from Adelaide to Darwin through the Red Centre.

 

A Journey Beyond Rail Expeditions spokesman said strict measures are still in place including temperature checks, scheduled meal times and limited access to communal areas.

"We've scaled things down a little bit to help our guests JourneySafe with peace of mind and confidence," he said.

"We have almost 100 guests across 21 carriages."

Originally published as The Ghan's is back on track today after five month COVID absence

More Stories

Show More
northern territory rail the ghan travel

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Man brandishes Samurai sword in ‘terrifying’ confrontation

        Premium Content Man brandishes Samurai sword in ‘terrifying’ confrontation

        Crime Police received multiple-000 calls about the incident

        Ex-MP launches stinging attack on Labor colleagues

        Premium Content Ex-MP launches stinging attack on Labor colleagues

        Politics Queensland Labor ‘demonising’ its mining base: Jo-Ann Miller

        PLANS: 24 staff will be needed for 162-place childcare centre

        Premium Content PLANS: 24 staff will be needed for 162-place childcare...

        Council News A new childcare centre with a planned capacity of 162 children has been proposed.

        Young buyers scoop up $3 million in land in three weeks

        Premium Content Young buyers scoop up $3 million in land in three weeks

        News Eligible first home buyers are able to access $40,000 in grants. Many are jumping...