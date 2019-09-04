Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
FINALLY: Seqwater Project Manager Matt Malos at the Linville Water Treatment Plant site with Vimal Soni of Practical Engineering. Construction on the plant is set to begin, nearly a decade after the old plant was knocked out.
FINALLY: Seqwater Project Manager Matt Malos at the Linville Water Treatment Plant site with Vimal Soni of Practical Engineering. Construction on the plant is set to begin, nearly a decade after the old plant was knocked out. Contributed
News

The 'forgotten' town left with no water for nearly a decade

Dominic Elsome
by
4th Sep 2019 12:00 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

"WE'RE just forgotten about here."

Linville might only be two hours from Brisbane, but according to local shop-owner Gail Rae, it might as well be in another country.

The Linville Store owner said the general feel in the town of 400 residents was people had simply had a "gut-full" of a lack of action by governments.

The town's water treatment facility, built in 1970, was knocked out in 2013 floods - and still hasn't been fixed.

The state government yesterday announced demolition of the old plant and construction of a new facility was set to begin.

Natural Resources Minister Dr Anthony Lynham said demolition would take two weeks, with construction to follow.

"The new plant will deliver a more reliable, effective drinking water supply to the 400-plus people of Linville," Dr Lynham said.

"It's creating jobs as well, with a local contractor and six sub-contractors working on the project."

But this announcement came more than six months after the government first announced a new facility would be built, and six years after the plant was knocked out.

Ms Rae said the announcement of the plant's construction meant little to residents, who had "given up".

"They've given up on the water treatment plant, they've given up on local government and government all together," Ms Rae said.

Since 2013, water has been trucked into the township daily from the Kilcoy Water Treatment Plant.

Ms Rae said the plant was simply another item on a long list of issues locals felt let down by, including mobile coverage and crime issues.

Construction was initially scheduled to begin in July this year, but when this came and went without action, locals weren't surprised.

"They didn't really expect it was going to happen in the first place," she said.

The lack of interest from all levels of government is slowly killing the town.

Ms Rae said the Linville population now included just two children, with many families leaving.

"In the last 12 months there have been a number of people that have left," she said.

The new facility is expected to be operational in early 2020, seven years after the floods.

2013 floods linville somerset water treatment plant
Ipswich Queensland Times

Top Stories

    Stunning football record: Why Ipswich girls are the best

    premium_icon Stunning football record: Why Ipswich girls are the best

    News IPSWICH Girls' Grammar School has enhanced its reputation as having one of Queensland's leading football environments a series of incredible successes.

    Great Samsung Galaxy tablet offer for new subscribers

    Great Samsung Galaxy tablet offer for new subscribers

    News Want more ways to enjoy the news? Here's a great new tablet offer

    Ipswich students meet one of Australia's favourite TV stars

    premium_icon Ipswich students meet one of Australia's favourite TV stars

    News TV star gives advice to local students on recycling

    USED CARS: Full list of makes, models to avoid when buying

    premium_icon USED CARS: Full list of makes, models to avoid when buying

    News Scroll through the list to see where your car ranks