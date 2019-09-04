The 'forgotten' town left with no water for nearly a decade

FINALLY: Seqwater Project Manager Matt Malos at the Linville Water Treatment Plant site with Vimal Soni of Practical Engineering. Construction on the plant is set to begin, nearly a decade after the old plant was knocked out.

"WE'RE just forgotten about here."

Linville might only be two hours from Brisbane, but according to local shop-owner Gail Rae, it might as well be in another country.

The Linville Store owner said the general feel in the town of 400 residents was people had simply had a "gut-full" of a lack of action by governments.

The town's water treatment facility, built in 1970, was knocked out in 2013 floods - and still hasn't been fixed.

The state government yesterday announced demolition of the old plant and construction of a new facility was set to begin.

Natural Resources Minister Dr Anthony Lynham said demolition would take two weeks, with construction to follow.

"The new plant will deliver a more reliable, effective drinking water supply to the 400-plus people of Linville," Dr Lynham said.

"It's creating jobs as well, with a local contractor and six sub-contractors working on the project."

But this announcement came more than six months after the government first announced a new facility would be built, and six years after the plant was knocked out.

Ms Rae said the announcement of the plant's construction meant little to residents, who had "given up".

"They've given up on the water treatment plant, they've given up on local government and government all together," Ms Rae said.

Since 2013, water has been trucked into the township daily from the Kilcoy Water Treatment Plant.

Ms Rae said the plant was simply another item on a long list of issues locals felt let down by, including mobile coverage and crime issues.

Construction was initially scheduled to begin in July this year, but when this came and went without action, locals weren't surprised.

"They didn't really expect it was going to happen in the first place," she said.

The lack of interest from all levels of government is slowly killing the town.

Ms Rae said the Linville population now included just two children, with many families leaving.

"In the last 12 months there have been a number of people that have left," she said.

The new facility is expected to be operational in early 2020, seven years after the floods.